WVSSAC State Soccer Tournament Schedule

High school soccer season comes to a close this weekend with eight semifinal and four championship matches to be contested at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.

Girls Class AA/A (at Carter Field)

semifinals (to be played Friday, November 4)

Well. 1 Charleston Catholic (19-0-2) vs. No. 4 Oak Glen (21-0-2) – 9:30 am

Well. 2 Philip Barbour (17-4-1) vs. No. 3 Point Pleasant (14-1-5) – 30 minutes after

Championship – Saturday, November 5 – 9:30 am

Boys Class AA/A (at Carter Field)

semifinals (to be played Friday, November 4)

Well. 1 Charleston Catholic (20-0-2) vs. No. 4 Grafton (14-4-4) – 4:30 p.m

Well. 2 Fairmont Senior (19-1-2) vs. No. 3 Point Pleasant (18-2-4) – 30 minutes after

Championship – Saturday, November 5 – 45 minutes after Class AA/A girls final

Boys Class AAA (at Cline Field)

semifinals (to be played Friday, November 4)

Well. 1 Greenbrier East (18-2-1) vs. No. 4 Wheeling Park (16-3-4) – 10 am

Well. 2 Hurricane (17-3-2) vs. No. 3 Spring Mills (16-1) – 30 minutes after

Championship – Saturday, November 5 – 10:30 am

Girls Class AAA (at Cline Field)

semifinals (to be played Friday, November 4)

Well. 1 Morgantown (18-1-1) vs. No. 4 Hedgesville (14-2-3) – 5 p.m

Well. 2 Parkersburg South (18-4) vs. No. 3 George Washington (18-3-2) – 30 minutes after

Championship – Saturday, November 5 – 45 minutes after the Class AAA Boys Final