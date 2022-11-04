WVSSAC HS Volleyball regional matchups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC Sectional volleyball tournament play concluded around West Virginia Thursday evening. The top two teams in each section have advanced to regional competitions on Saturday, November 5. The regional runner-up and Champion both advance to the state quarterfinals. The state tournament will be played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on November 9-10.
Class AAA
Region I tournament at Morgantown HS
Morgantown vs. University
Wheeling Park vs. Bridgeport
Region II tournament at Jefferson HS
Musselman vs. Hampshire
Hedgesville vs. Jefferson
Region III tournament at Woodrow Wilson HS
George Washington vs. Greenbrier East
Capital vs. Woodrow Wilson
Region IV at Cabell Midland HS
Spring Valley vs. Hurricane
Parkersburg vs. Huntington
Class AA
Region I tournament at Oak Glen HS
Oak Glen vs. Keyser
Frankfort vs. Weir
Region II tournament at Philip Barbour HS
Philip Barbour vs. Clay County
Lewis County vs. Liberty Harrison
Region III tournament at Independence HS
Shady Spring vs. Pikeview
Herbert Hoover vs. Wyoming East
Region IV tournament at Winfield HS
Winfield vs. Scott
Nitro vs. Wayne
Class A
Region I tournament at Ritchie County HS
Wheeling Central Catholic vs. Ritchie County
Williamstown vs. Magnolia
Region II tournament at Doddridge County HS
Moorefield vs. South Harrison
Pendleton County vs. Clay-Battelle
Region III tournament at Charleston Catholic HS
James Monroe vs. Charleston Catholic
Greenbrier West vs. River View
Region IV tournament at Buffalo HS
Buffalo vs. Gilmer County
Tolsia vs. Wirt County