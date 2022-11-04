WVSSAC HS Volleyball regional matchups

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC Sectional volleyball tournament play concluded around West Virginia Thursday evening. The top two teams in each section have advanced to regional competitions on Saturday, November 5. The regional runner-up and Champion both advance to the state quarterfinals. The state tournament will be played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on November 9-10.

Class AAA

Region I tournament at Morgantown HS

Morgantown vs. University

Wheeling Park vs. Bridgeport

Region II tournament at Jefferson HS

Musselman vs. Hampshire

Hedgesville vs. Jefferson

Region III tournament at Woodrow Wilson HS

George Washington vs. Greenbrier East

Capital vs. Woodrow Wilson

Region IV at Cabell Midland HS

Spring Valley vs. Hurricane

Parkersburg vs. Huntington

Class AA

Region I tournament at Oak Glen HS

Oak Glen vs. Keyser

Frankfort vs. Weir

Region II tournament at Philip Barbour HS

Philip Barbour vs. Clay County

Lewis County vs. Liberty Harrison

Region III tournament at Independence HS

Shady Spring vs. Pikeview

Herbert Hoover vs. Wyoming East

Region IV tournament at Winfield HS

Winfield vs. Scott

Nitro vs. Wayne

Class A

Region I tournament at Ritchie County HS

Wheeling Central Catholic vs. Ritchie County

Williamstown vs. Magnolia

Region II tournament at Doddridge County HS

Moorefield vs. South Harrison

Pendleton County vs. Clay-Battelle

Region III tournament at Charleston Catholic HS

James Monroe vs. Charleston Catholic

Greenbrier West vs. River View

Region IV tournament at Buffalo HS

Buffalo vs. Gilmer County

Tolsia vs. Wirt County