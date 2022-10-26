WVSSAC HS Regional Soccer Matches/State Tournament Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVSSAC high school soccer regional matches will be played Tuesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 27. Winners will advance to the state tournament in Beckley. The YMCA Youth Sports Complex will once again host the event on November 4 & 5.

Boys Class AAA (all matches to be played Tuesday, October 25)

Region I – at Wheeling Park

Wheeling Park 6, University 0

Region II – at Martinsburg

Spring Mills 1, Washington 0

Region III – at Woodrow Wilson

Greenbrier East 3, George Washington 3 F/2OT (GEHS Advances 4-2 on PKs)

Region IV – at Hurricane

Hurricane 3, Huntington 1

Boys Class AAA semifinals (to be played Friday, November 4)

Well. 1 Greenbrier East (18-2-1) vs. No. 4 Wheeling Park (16-3-4) – 10 am

Well. 2 Hurricane (17-3-2) vs. No. 3 Spring Mills (16-1) – 30 minutes after

Championship – Saturday, November 5 – 10:30 am

Girls Class AAA (all matches to be played Tuesday, October 25)

Region I – at Wheeling Park

Bridgeport (14-4-3) vs. Morgantown (17-1-1)

Region II – at Martinsburg

Washington (13-4-2) vs. Hedgesville (13-2-3)

Region III – at Woodrow Wilson

George Washington (17-3-2) vs. Woodrow Wilson (14-5-3)

Region IV – at Hurricane

Parkersburg South 4, Cabell Midland 0

Boys Class AA/A (all matches to be played Thursday, October 27)

Region I – at Oak Glen

Trinity (14-4-2) vs. Fairmont Senior (18-1-2)

Region II – at Grafton

Lewis County (15-4-2) vs. Grafton (13-4-4)

Region III – at Pocahontas County

Charleston Catholic (19-0-2) vs. Pikeview (13-3-4)

Region IV – at Point Pleasant

Huntington St. Joseph’s (14-4-1) vs. Point Pleasant (17-2-4)

Girls Class AA/A (all matches to be played Thursday, October 27)

Region I – at Oak Glen

Fairmont Senior (12-5-4) vs. Oak Glen (20-0-2)

Region II – at Grafton

Philip Barbour (16-4-1) vs. Elkins (15-5-2)

Region III – at Pocahontas County

Charleston Catholic (18-0-2) vs. Shady Spring (9-8-3)

Region IV – at Point Pleasant

Winfield (13-4-1) vs. Point Pleasant (13-1-5)