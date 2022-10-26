WVSSAC HS Regional Soccer Matches/State Tournament Schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVSSAC high school soccer regional matches will be played Tuesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 27. Winners will advance to the state tournament in Beckley. The YMCA Youth Sports Complex will once again host the event on November 4 & 5.
Boys Class AAA (all matches to be played Tuesday, October 25)
Region I – at Wheeling Park
Wheeling Park 6, University 0
Region II – at Martinsburg
Spring Mills 1, Washington 0
Region III – at Woodrow Wilson
Greenbrier East 3, George Washington 3 F/2OT (GEHS Advances 4-2 on PKs)
Region IV – at Hurricane
Hurricane 3, Huntington 1
Boys Class AAA semifinals (to be played Friday, November 4)
Well. 1 Greenbrier East (18-2-1) vs. No. 4 Wheeling Park (16-3-4) – 10 am
Well. 2 Hurricane (17-3-2) vs. No. 3 Spring Mills (16-1) – 30 minutes after
Championship – Saturday, November 5 – 10:30 am
Girls Class AAA (all matches to be played Tuesday, October 25)
Region I – at Wheeling Park
Bridgeport (14-4-3) vs. Morgantown (17-1-1)
Region II – at Martinsburg
Washington (13-4-2) vs. Hedgesville (13-2-3)
Region III – at Woodrow Wilson
George Washington (17-3-2) vs. Woodrow Wilson (14-5-3)
Region IV – at Hurricane
Parkersburg South 4, Cabell Midland 0
Boys Class AA/A (all matches to be played Thursday, October 27)
Region I – at Oak Glen
Trinity (14-4-2) vs. Fairmont Senior (18-1-2)
Region II – at Grafton
Lewis County (15-4-2) vs. Grafton (13-4-4)
Region III – at Pocahontas County
Charleston Catholic (19-0-2) vs. Pikeview (13-3-4)
Region IV – at Point Pleasant
Huntington St. Joseph’s (14-4-1) vs. Point Pleasant (17-2-4)
Girls Class AA/A (all matches to be played Thursday, October 27)
Region I – at Oak Glen
Fairmont Senior (12-5-4) vs. Oak Glen (20-0-2)
Region II – at Grafton
Philip Barbour (16-4-1) vs. Elkins (15-5-2)
Region III – at Pocahontas County
Charleston Catholic (18-0-2) vs. Shady Spring (9-8-3)
Region IV – at Point Pleasant
Winfield (13-4-1) vs. Point Pleasant (13-1-5)