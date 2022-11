WVSSAC High School Football Playoff Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Complete first-round schedule for the WVSSAC high school football playoffs. All games will be played on Friday, November 11 or Saturday, November 12. Dates and times were selected Sunday by the visiting teams at WVSSAC Headquarters in Parkersburg.

Class AAA

Well. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (9-1), Saturday, 1:30 p.m

Well. 15 Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at No. 2 Huntington (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 14 Morgantown (6-4) at No. 3 Martinsburg (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 13 University (7-3) at No. 4 Hurricane (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 12 Princeton (6-3) at No. 5 George Washington (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 11 Cabell Midland (6-3) at No. 6 Bridgeport (8-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 10 Jefferson (7-3) at No. 7 Spring Valley (8-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m

Well. 9 Wheeling Park (7-3) at No. 8 Musselman (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Class AA

Well. 16 Logan (6-4) at No. 1 Winfield (9-1), Saturday, 1:30 p.m

Well. 15 Bluefield (5-5) at No. 2 Independence (9-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 14 Weir (7-3) at No. 3 Roane County (10-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m

Well. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) at No. 4 Scott (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 12 Nicholas County (7-3) at No. 5 Frankfort (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 11 Lincoln (7-3) at No. 6 North Marion (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) at No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 9 Herbert Hoover (7-2) at No. 8 Clay County (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Class A

Well. 16 Petersburg (7-3) at No. 1 James Monroe (10-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m

Well. 15 Clay-Battelle (7-2) at No. 2 Williamstown (8-1) — at Parkersburg High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m

Well. 14 Tyler Consolidated (6-3) at No. 3 Cameron (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 13 St. Marys (7-3) at No. 4 Wahama (10-0) — at Point Pleasant High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 12 Man (7-3) at No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (8-1) — at Wheeling University, Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 11 Doddridge County (8-2) at No. 6 Van (10-0), Friday, 7:30 pm

Well. 10 East Hardy (8-2) at No. 7 Tucker County (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m

Well. 9 South Harrison (7-3) at No. 8 Greenbrier West (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m