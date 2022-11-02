Wulf’s Den: Robert Quinn’s shot at NFL history

The Eagles’ big move of the trade deadline was their acquisition of veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn. “I go by Robert, Rob, Bob, Bobby, Q, Bobby Q. It’s all up to you,” he said when introducing himself to Philadelphia last Thursday. “I go by anything as long as it ain’t disrespectful.”

It was my turn to introduce myself to him.

Wolf: Robert, I have a couple quick questions for you. I’m Bo, by the way.

Quinn: Bo? Nice to meet you. (Offers hand)

Wolf: (Shake hand) So, you said yesterday we could call you whatever. Robert, Bob, Bobby. I’m a Robert too.

Quinn: ALRIGHT.

Wolf: And I go by Bo. Can I call you Bo?

Quinn: I mean, back home, it’s like a name where everyone can be Bo. So, I mean, if you want, sure.

Wolf: All right.

Quinn: I mean, I have BoJack (Eddie Jackson) in Chicago, so hopefully he won’t get offended by it.

Wolf: ALRIGHT.

Quinn: So if Bo’s your name for me…

Wolf: As long as it’s OK with you. But I’ll roll with it if that’s all right.

Quinn: That’s fine. (Laughs politely)

Wolf: Um, so no bye for you.

Quinn: Yup.

Wolf: Which is tough, I imagine.

Quinn: (Chuckles)

Wolf: But, that means that you could set the record. No one has ever played 18 games in a regular season.

Quinn: (Chuckles) That would be an interesting record to have.

Wolf: I mean, I think you might rather have the rest, right?

Quinn: I mean, eh, nothin’ we can do.

Wolf: Maybe like that 18th game, we send the jersey to Canton. The first guy to ever play 18 games in a regular season.

Quinn: Maybe. You gotta talk it up.

Wolf: Can I play that up?

Quinn: Gotta make sure the year goes well for us, and myself individually.

Wolf: Maybe if things go really well, we’ll get you that bye in Week 18. You can take the last week off.

Quinn: Well, ‘cuz then I won’t break the record.

Wolf: (Laughs)

Quinn: (Laughs)

Wolf: All right, good to meet you.

Quinn: Likewise.

Technically, “ever” in this context applies to the modern NFL. There were teams in the 1920s that played 18- or 19-game regular seasons.

Here are the eight post-merger players who were traded midseason and missed their bye week, thereby playing 17 games in a 16-game regular season.

Modern NFL Full-Season Bye Missers Player Year Pos. Teams Games Chris Singleton 1993 LB MIA, THEM 17 Dexter Carter 1995 RB NYJ, SF 17 Jerry Rice 2004 WR OAK, SEA 17 Micah Ross 2004 WR CAR, SD 17 Will Witherspoon 2009 LB PHI, STL 17 Will Allen 2013 S DAL, LENGTH 17 Damon Harrison 2018 DT DET, NYG 17 Emmanuel Sanders 2019 WR DEN, SF 17

