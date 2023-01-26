Wulf’s Den: Eagles RB Boston Scott’s rough 49er days

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has not always worn No. 35. Perhaps his past life offers some insight into this weekend’s opponent.

Bo Wulf: So I know this is not, you know, Boston Scott Week like the Giants, but I think you are the only guy on the active roster who has worn No. 49 for the Eagles.

Boston Scott: (Laughs)

Wolf: So you’ve got a special perspective on this game.

Scott: Yeah.

Wolf: What do you remember of your (No.) 49 days?

Scott: Man. Forty-nine. Yeah, that was when I first got here in 2018. We played Houston, my first game playing on the active roster. I actually broke one. I broke one on the kickoff return. Didn’t get any snaps on offense but it was a good start.

Wolf: I remember it well.

Scott: But that No. 49. That’s … (makes the face like something Smells). Yeah.

Wolf: And when did you get to change?

Scott: I got to change…

Wolf: That offseason?

Scott: The next year. Yeah.

Wolf: Because 49 is …

Scott: Rough.

Wolf: (Laughs)

Scott: (laughs) I was basically like, no disrespect to Rick Lovato …

Wolf: (Laughs)

Scott: But I was basically like the No. 2 long snappers. Yeah.

Wolf: All right. I appreciate it. A whole team of 49s, then, is like, you know.

Scott: Yeah. Rough.

Wolf: ALRIGHT.

Scott: Rough.

Eagles No. 49 p

Player

From

Thu

PFR AV

Alex Singleton

2019

2022

12

Glenn Glass

1964

1965

6

Eric Johnson

1977

1978

6

Jim Thrower

1970

1972

5

Wayne Colman

1968

1969

4

Todd Bell

1989

1989

2

Jamar Chaney

2010

2010

2

Josh Parry

2004

2005

2

Thomas Caterbone

1987

1987

0

Andrew Jordan

1998

1998

0

Tom Nelson

2011

2011

0

Boston Scott

2018

2018

0

John Tarver

1975

1975

0

Mel Bleeker

1944

1946

Dan DeSantis

1941

1941

Pat McHugh

1947

1951

Bob Thurbon

1943

1943

Jerry Williams

1953

1954

(PFR AV = Pro Football Reference Approximate Value)

(Photo: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button