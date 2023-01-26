Wulf’s Den: Eagles RB Boston Scott’s rough 49er days
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has not always worn No. 35. Perhaps his past life offers some insight into this weekend’s opponent.
Bo Wulf: So I know this is not, you know, Boston Scott Week like the Giants, but I think you are the only guy on the active roster who has worn No. 49 for the Eagles.
Boston Scott: (Laughs)
Wolf: So you’ve got a special perspective on this game.
Scott: Yeah.
Wolf: What do you remember of your (No.) 49 days?
Scott: Man. Forty-nine. Yeah, that was when I first got here in 2018. We played Houston, my first game playing on the active roster. I actually broke one. I broke one on the kickoff return. Didn’t get any snaps on offense but it was a good start.
Wolf: I remember it well.
Scott: But that No. 49. That’s … (makes the face like something Smells). Yeah.
Wolf: And when did you get to change?
Scott: I got to change…
Wolf: That offseason?
Scott: The next year. Yeah.
Wolf: Because 49 is …
Scott: Rough.
Wolf: (Laughs)
Scott: (laughs) I was basically like, no disrespect to Rick Lovato …
Wolf: (Laughs)
Scott: But I was basically like the No. 2 long snappers. Yeah.
Wolf: All right. I appreciate it. A whole team of 49s, then, is like, you know.
Scott: Yeah. Rough.
Wolf: ALRIGHT.
Scott: Rough.
Eagles No. 49 p
|
Player
|
From
|
Thu
|
PFR AV
|
Alex Singleton
|
2019
|
2022
|
12
|
Glenn Glass
|
1964
|
1965
|
6
|
Eric Johnson
|
1977
|
1978
|
6
|
Jim Thrower
|
1970
|
1972
|
5
|
Wayne Colman
|
1968
|
1969
|
4
|
Todd Bell
|
1989
|
1989
|
2
|
Jamar Chaney
|
2010
|
2010
|
2
|
Josh Parry
|
2004
|
2005
|
2
|
Thomas Caterbone
|
1987
|
1987
|
0
|
Andrew Jordan
|
1998
|
1998
|
0
|
Tom Nelson
|
2011
|
2011
|
0
|
Boston Scott
|
2018
|
2018
|
0
|
John Tarver
|
1975
|
1975
|
0
|
Mel Bleeker
|
1944
|
1946
|
Dan DeSantis
|
1941
|
1941
|
Pat McHugh
|
1947
|
1951
|
Bob Thurbon
|
1943
|
1943
|
Jerry Williams
|
1953
|
1954
(PFR AV = Pro Football Reference Approximate Value)
(Photo: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
.