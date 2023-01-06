WTIP checks in with varsity basketball teams at ISD 166 as key stretch of season begins

The Cook County Vikings host Floodwood in a pair of games Jan. 6 at Pam Taylor Gymnasium in Grand Marais.

The boys start at 4:45 pm The girls tip off at 6:30 Friday evening. Both games will be broadcast live on WTIP (90.7 FM). Norman Moe and Sterling Anderson will call the games for the local radio station.

Sterling Anderson visited with coaches from both squads this week ahead of the games against Floodwood. Coaches for both the boys and girls teams sounded optimistic as the Calendars changed to 2023 and the key stretch of the basketball season begins.

Find the audio to both interviews below.