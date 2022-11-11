WT Volleyball Welcomes Three to 2023 High School Signing Class

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M head volleyball Coach Kendra Potts has announced the addition of Rylie Barnett, Riess Griffith, Sharlotte McClintock to the 2023 signing class.

The nationally-ranked Lady Buffs are hosting the 2022 Lone Star Conference Championships on Nov. 10-12 at The Box in Canyon. WT defeated No. 8 seed Angelo State in straight sets on Thursday night to advance to the tournament semifinals. The Lady Buffs will take on No. 4 seed UT Tyler Tonight at 7:30 pm inside “The Box” in Canyon.

Rylie Barnett

Outside Hitter | Mission, Texas | Mission Veterans Memorial High School

Rylie Barnett makes her way to Canyon from Mission, Texas where she plays as an outside hitter for Mission Veterans Memorial High School and Valley Venom. She was named the 30-5A MVP of the Year during her junior season while also receiving All-Area Hitter of the Year Accolades for the second consecutive season. She currently Ranks 17th in the Nation and 12th in Texas in kills, according to MaxPreps. Barnett is the daughter of Jamie Barnett and Neil and Gabby Barnett. She plans to major in pre-medicine during her time at WT.

Potts on Barnett: “Rylie is a true all-around athlete. Competing at a high level as a track athlete and being one of the top Offensive volleyball players in the state, I’m excited to see her get to the next level. The possibilities are Endless for her. The speed of her arm swing and her athleticism are going to be fun to watch. She also has great energy, and you can’t help but feel uplifted around her! Welcome to the Family, Rylie!”

Riess Griffith

Outside Hitter | Weatherford, Texas | Weatherford High School

Riess Griffith is currently in her senior year at Weatherford High School and Club Texas Volleyball organization as an outside and defensive specialist. She was named to the All-Parker County Volleyball team and District 3-6A Second Team during her sophomore campaign while earning Offensive Player of the Year Accolades last season where she was also named to the TSWA All-State Team. She is the daughter of LeeAnn and Bo Griffith and sister to Buck and Katelyn. Griffith plans to enter the education program while playing at WT.

Potts on Griffith: ” “Riess is coming in with an extremely high volleyball IQ. She has been well coached at the club and high school level and has experienced a lot of success with every team she has played on. With us losing both Sam Jordan and Abi Nash , Riess is coming in providing us with six rotation experience, ball control and a wide range of shots offensively. Moe importantly, she instantly connected with the team on her visit and brought in the good energy we love to have in our gym every day! Welcome to the Lady Buff Volleyball Family, Riess!”

Charlotte McClintock

Middle Blocker | Houston, Texas | Stratford High School

Sharlotte McClintock comes to Canyon from Houston, Texas where she plays for Startford High School and the Houston Juniors Volleyball Club as a middle blocker. She is a two-time All-District Honor while also excelling in the classroom, receiving two All-District Academic Team accolades. She is the daughter of Scott and Shana McClintock and sister of Samuel. McClintock plans to study animal science during her time as a Lady Buff.

Potts is McClintock: “We are so excited to officially announce that Sharlotte is a Lady Buff. I am so excited to welcome her to the family. Sharlotte fits the culture, the energy, and the physical presence we want in our gym every day. She is going to do big things here as a Lady Buff and be a force in the middle for our team! Welcome to the family, Sharlotte!”