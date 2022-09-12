WT Volleyball Tabbed 17th in Newest Edition of AVCA Coaches Poll

AVCA Division II Rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M head into Lone Star Conference play as the 17ththranked school in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll announced by the organization on Monday afternoon.

WT finished preseason play 7-4 after going 2-1 at the LSC Crossover with sweeps over Angelo State and Lubbock Christian before falling to UT Tyler in three. The Lady Buffs are the only program represented in the national standings while UT Tyler and Dallas Baptist are each receiving votes.

Tampa stayed atop of the national standings for the fourth running week with 39 first-place votes, totaling 1,155 points followed by Washburn, Wayne State (7-fpv), MSU Denver and Concordia-St. Paul rounded out the top five. St. Cloud State stands sixth followed by Southwest Minnesota State, Nebraska-Kearney, Western Washington, and Minnesota Duluth to close the top 10.

The Lady Buffs return to Canyon this weekend to face some of the toughest opponents of the season as they host DBU and UT Tyler in the opening weekend of league play. WT will take on DBU on Friday, Sept. 16 at 6 pm in the friendly confines of the WTAMU Fieldhouse “The Box” before a rematch with UT Tyler on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m

This weekend’s Promotions feature a Daddy and Daughter Day (Sept. 16) followed by Welcome Back Middle School Campers (Sept. 17). Campers who wear their WT Volleyball camp shirt will gain free admission into Saturday’s match against UT Tyler.