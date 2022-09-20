WT Volleyball Sweeps LSC Awards for First Time Since 2011

LSC Release

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the first time since in 11 years, West Texas A&M claimed all three Lone Star Conference volleyball Weekly honors following the league’s announcement on Tuesday morning.

Newcomer Ainsley Malis was named the LSC Setter of the Week while Torrey Miller and freshman Taytum Stow picked up Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. The trio became the first Lady Buffs to sweep the Weekly honors since Nov. 2, 2011, with Ashley Davis, Erin Dougherty, and Lacy Hayes where WT finished 34-3 overall.

Ainsley Malis paced a Lady Buff offense that led off league play 2-0 with victories over DBU and UT Tyler. The sophomore recorded her first double-double with the Maroon & White against DBU with 15 assists and 12 digs before collecting 24 assists in the five set thriller against UT Tyler.

Taytum Stow was once again a force at the net for the Lady Buffs after posting 12 blocks in the opening weekend of conference action. The freshman recorded a season-high nine blocks against UT Tyler which is the most by any Lady Buff this season. She currently ranks seventh in NCAA DII in blocks per set (1.36) and sixth in total blocks (61.0).

Miller received Offensive Player of the Week accolades for the fourth time in her career as she totaled 51.5 points week one of conference play. She recorded a season-high 26 Kills against DBU which is the second-most by a player from the LSC this season while also registering a pair of double-doubles to bring her career total to 40. She now Ranks 14th in Division II in total Kills (190), 19th in Kills per set (4.04) and points per set (4.66).