WT Volleyball Remains Second in NCAA Regional Standings

NCAA Regional Rankings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Well. 11 West Texas A&M volleyball remained second in the second edition of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Rankings announced by the NCAA on Wednesday afternoon.

Top ranked MSU Denver stands first in the regional rankings for the second straight week with an undefeated 23-0 in-region record followed by WT, Regis, Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines, DBU, UT Tyler, Colorado State-Pueblo, Texas A&M International, and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The 64-team field for the 2022 NCAA DII Volleyball Championships will be announced via an online selection show on NCAA.com following the LSC Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9:30 pm CT. Winners of the Lone Star Conference and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournaments will receive automatic bids with the final six spots being determined by the NCAA selection committee.

The No. 11 Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M will be the top seed and host the 2022 Lone Star Conference Championships next week, Nov. 10-12, following their 20th LSC regular season title. The No. 11 Lady Buffs will take on No. 8 seed Angelo State on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the quarterfinals at The Box in Canyon.