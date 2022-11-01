WT Men’s Basketball Ranked Fifth in NABC Preseason Poll

NABC Division II Preseason Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth straight season, West Texas A&M was ranked in the Top 5 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Preseason Poll released on Tuesday afternoon, heading into the season in fifth.

The five-time reigning Lone Star Conference Champions are one of two schools from the Lone Star Conference to rank in the national standings alongside Lubbock Christian in 16th while Angelo State is receiving votes. The Defending National Champions Northwest Missouri State is ranked first with 12 of the 16 first-place votes followed by August (1-fpv), Indiana (1-fpv), Nova Southeastern (2-fpv), and WT.

The Buffs finished last season 29-7 along with winning the conference tournament for the fifth consecutive year. Over the past five years, WT is 146-19 (.885) with five straight appearances in the national tournament while advancing to the NCAA Second Round, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and the 2021 National Championship game.

WT will open the 2022-23 season with a Top 5 Showdown against the No. 1 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. Tipoff is set for 7 pm CT at the Jenkins Field House in Lakewood, Fla.