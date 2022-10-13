WSU volleyball back on the road for two matches – The Daily Evergreen

Cougs take on two conference opponents on the road

Following a successful weekend where-in the Cougs upset the then No.12 ranked Oregon Ducks 3-2 and swept the Oregon State Beavers, WSU (12-5, 4-2 Pac-12) is headed on a two-game road trip against conference opponents.

First up is the Colorado Buffaloes (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) on Friday in Boulder, Colorado. Over the previous 11 years, WSU holds a record of 11-9 against Colorado and are currently riding a winning streak of seven straight games.

Over that win streak, they have two matches in Bohler in which they won 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.

In the two most recent matches, where both were played in Pullman, WSU took the wins in sweeps and will look to continue that streak.

While this season Colorado is 4-2 in conference games just like the Cougs, their only ranked win was against an Illinois team that is now 8-8 and failing to come close to their expectations.

WSU will be heavily favored based on their recent performances, history against the Buffaloes and the overall talent of the team exceeding their competition.

Following their match against Colorado, they will head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) on Sunday.

Utah has had a rough season up to this point, but they have been competitive in many of the matches that they have lost.

Since 2011, WSU is 7-12 against Utah and is currently the loser of three straight matches, however, this Utah team is not the same as previous years.

The team has lost four Seniors from the previous year and has been unable to replicate the production that they had lost last season.

Four of the last five matches that the two teams have played against each other were played in Utah, and the record currently stands at 2-2.

WSU will once again be favored and will look to cap off their short road trip as winners of two straight.

Getting those wins would be incredibly impactful in the Pac-12 standings and would leave the Cougs sitting pretty.

Players to look out for:

Magda Jehlarova – She is the Pac-12 leader in blocks and had several key plays that led to the Cougs upsetting the Ducks in Bohler.

Laura Jansen – Coming off of her best defensive showing against Oregon where she tallied 17 digs on top of 11 kills, Jansen will continue to build on her impressive season.

Pia Timmer – She got the block that sealed the sweep against OSU and had 4 kills/set over the two most recent matches, she has been the most consistent player since her early-season slump.