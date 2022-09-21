WSU men’s golf led by Trenta at the NSU Golf Classic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – The Winona State University men’s golf team battled the heat at the 24th Annual NSU Golf Classic, where they were led by Alessandro Trenta.

With temperatures in the upper 90s in Muskogee, Okla., the Warriors golfed three rounds over the past two days and finished 15th out of 18 among the top teams across the region. Henderson State earned team Champion honors at the event.

Trenta led the Warriors with an impressive three-day total of 213 (E) and a top-15 finish individually. Trenta began the event with a 74 (+3) and then shot a three-under 68 before closing the tournament with an even-par 71. Trenta carded 11 birdies and one eagle throughout the 54 holes of competition.

Abraham Elmore opened the tournament with a one-over 72 and continued with rounds of 75 (+4) and 76 (+5) to finish with a 223. Elmore’s third round was highlighted by an eagle on the 418-yard, par-four 6th hole.

Gabe Goodman fired an even-par 71 in the second round, which featured four birdies on his way to carding a 225 (+12) for the tournament.

Peyton Coahran and Bennett Thomas rounded out the lineup for Winona State. Coahran shot a 237 (+24), highlighted by a 75 in the first round. Thomas carded a 240 (+27) with rounds of 79, 81, and 80.

Winona State will return home for The Watkins Invitational at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City, Minn. is Sept. 26-27.

