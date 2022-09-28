WSU men’s golf finishes in third at The Watkins Invitational

LAKE CITY, Minn. – The Winona State University men’s golf team earned a third-place finish at their home tournament, The Watkins Invitational, held at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City, Minn.

The Warriors sat in fourth place and four strokes off the lead after the first round concluded Monday afternoon. WSU was unable to close in on the lead, as Missouri S & T won the tournament with a 588. The Warriors finished with a 597 and just one stroke behind runner-up Bemidji State.

Alessandro Trenta led the Warriors with a one-over par performance for the two rounds. Trenta made a late push at the individual championship, carding two birdies in his final four holes, but fell one stroke shy of the title shooting a 145.

Abraham Elmore played consistent golf over the two rounds, making 24 pars in the 36 holes and shooting a 147 (74, 73) for the tournament, good for a top-10 finish.

Gabe Goodman opened the event with a 74 (+2) and shot a 76 (+4) during the second round to finish inside the top 20.

Matt Turner provided the highlight of the tournament, as he made a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole during the first round. With the hole playing 211 yards, and into a strong wind, Turner was able to two-hop the ball into the cup and write down an impressive “1” on his scorecard. They ended the tournament with a 155 (76, 79).

Tyler Johnson rounded out the Warrior lineup with identical scores of 81 (+9) on each day to shoot a 162.

Peyton Coahran golfed as an individual in the event and turned in a top-15 finish with a 149 (75, 74). Bennett Thomas and Markus Iwerbo also golfed as individuals and carded rounds of 167 and 172, respectively.

