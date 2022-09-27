WSU men’s basketball center Dishon Jackson out indefinitely with medical issue

WSU center Dishon Jackson

BUS — Washington State center Dishon Jackson and the WSU men’s basketball team announced on Twitter on Monday morning that an undisclosed medical issue will have him out indefinitely. The 6-10, 250-pounder from Oakland has battled injuries throughout his first two seasons with the Cougars, missing 15 games the last two years.

More clarity may be provided on Jackson’s status when Kyle Smith holds his afternoon press conference on Monday, but for now the Cougars front court just became a little thinner than it had been. Mouhamed Gueye and Adrame Diongue will provide the athleticism side of things, but WSU may have to lean on freshman Mael Hamon-Crespin and his 6-9, 235-pound frame to Bang bodies in the post while Jackson is out.

Eyebrows were raised when Jackson was continuously absent in team photos from practices and when he was not with the team during Saturday’s football game as they were throwing t-shirts out to the crowd.

But when he’s been on the court, Jackson was a physical presence in the post. He averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in the last two seasons along with 1.06 blocks. His size and strength also provided value in the paint where he could Bang bodies with the biggest and strongest opponents. He is expected to be a crucial part of the Cougs’ quest to return to the NCAA Tournament this season.

A 4-star Recruit on 247Sports out of high school, Jackson signed with WSU in April of 2020 over offers from Arizona, Cal, New Mexico, Nevada and Saint Mary’s. In two years, he started 19 games for WSU and scored in double figures 13 times over the last two seasons, topped by an 18-point showing against USC in 2021.

Injuries nagged at him throughout 2020-21 and then again in 2021-22. He injured his hand on a freak play attempting to block a shot and hitting it on the rim. Then after returning, he suffered another freak injury when a shot block attempt from a Utah player caught him in the eye and forced him out another 10 games and caused him to utilize goggles the rest of the season after getting surgery on his eye.