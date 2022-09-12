WSU men’s and women’s golf to tee off at Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Winona State men’s and women’s golf teams are in action today, Sept. 12, in Bemidji, Minn. for two-day tournaments at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The Winona State University Women’s golf team is competing in the Tracy Lane Memorial, which consists of 10 schools, including eight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference squads. There are 59 total golfers competing in the event.

Today will mark the first tee shots of the season for the WSU Women’s team, as they look to conquer the 5,919-yard, par-72 course. Carly Moon, Toni Baldwin, Marah Rothgarn, Ellie Behring, and Kessa Mara are in the lineup for Jeff Straight and the Warriors, while Jessica Smith and Roycee Southerland will be golfing as individuals.

The Winona State University men’s golf team is coming off a first-place finish at the Super Regional Preview from a week ago and will look to continue their success at the Bemidji State Invitational this week.

There are nine schools golfing in the BSU Invitational, including eight NSIC members. The Bemidji Town and Country Club will be played as a 6,518-yard par 71.

Alessandro Trenta, Gabe Goodman, Abraham Elmore, Peyton Coahran, and Matt Turner make up the lineup for WSU, as Tyler Johnson and Bennett Thomas are featured as individuals in the tournament.

Both the women’s and the men’s events are two-day tournaments hosted by Bemidji State University.

