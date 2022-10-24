WSU men’s and women’s golf in action at The Tulsa Cup

TULSA, Okla. – The Winona State University men’s and Women’s golf teams are in action this week at the Tulsa Cup golf tournament Hosted by Rogers State University.

The Women’s tournament consists of 36 holes today, Oct. 24, and 18 holes tomorrow. There are 18 teams competing in the Women’s Tulsa Cup, including five teams ranked in the top 50 nationally. Forest Ridge golf course is hosting the tournament and it plays as a par-72 at 6,010 yards.

Ellie Behring, Carly Moon, Toni Baldwin, Marah Rothgarn, and Rachel Henderson make up the Warrior lineup. WSU will look to wrap up their final tournament of the fall season with a strong finish among a tough field.

The men’s field is made up of 17 teams and they will also play 36 holes today with a final 18 holes tomorrow. The Club at Indian Springs, a 6,900-yard par 72 course, serves as host for the men’s tournament.

Alessandro Trenta, Gabe Goodman, Peyton Coahran, Matt Turner, and Bennett Thomas lead the Warrior lineup for head Coach Jeff Straight in the final tournament of the fall season.

