WSU basketball announces 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule

WASHINGTON STATE men’s basketball program finally knows what its conference schedule looks like for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Schedules were officially finalized Thursday and the Pac-12 announced the full league slate.

Dates and locations were provided today, with TV broadcast and tip-off times to be announced later. For Kyle Smith and the Cougs, the 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule looks like this:

December 1: at Oregon

December 4: vs. Utah

December 30: vs. UCLA

Jan. 1: vs. USC

Jan. 5: at Arizona State

Jan. 7: at Arizona

Jan. 11: vs. Cal

Jan. 14: vs. Stanford

Jan. 19: at Utah

Jan. 22: at Colorado

Jan. 26: vs. Arizona

Jan. 28: vs. Arizona State

February 2: at USC

February 4: at UCLA

February 11: vs. Washington

February 16: vs. Oregon State

February 19: vs. Oregon

February 23: at Stanford

February 25: at Cal

March 2: at Washington

With 20 conference games the schedule is evenly split between home and road games. The distribution of those games is as follows: December will see the Cougs at home two of the three games played; January the Cougs will play five games at home and four on the road; February sees WSU with three home games compared to four road games before the final away game in March. WSU then heads to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament for the sixth consecutive year from March 8-11.



Washington State earlier released its non-conference men’s basketball schedule and will play only three home games out of 11 contests. The Cougars begin the season Nov. 7, hosting Texas State at Beasley (CouGreat Bennie Seltzer is an Assistant with Texas State.), in a double-header with the WSU Women’s basketball team.

Washington State won 22 games last season in Smith’s third year and earned the school’s first postseason berth in more than a decade, finishing the season in the NIT semifinals. WSU will be led by returning starters TJ Bamba and Mouhammed Gueye and a promising recruiting class.