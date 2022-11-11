WSU and ASU’s top graded players are Pro Football Focus

BUS — Pro Football Focus may not be without flaws but it does give a good idea as to the top players and can offer a look into who to watch for when Washington State hosts Arizona State on Saturday at 12:30 at Martin Stadium. The game can be found on Pac-12 Network and will feature the 5-4/2-4 Cougars looking for Bowl Eligibility and the 3-6/2-4 Sun Devils fighting for their Bowl life.

Before we look into the top three grades on offense and defense for both teams, a reminder: a PFF a grade of 85 or higher is an NFL-caliber rating, while a grade between 79-84 is considered “very good.” Anything from 68-78 is considered “above average.” A score of 60 is considered “average” as that is where each player’s grade begins and then goes up or down from there. Below average grades range from 50-60, and anything below 50 is considered “poor.”

It should also be noted that playing 100 snaps is required to qualify for the list. Arizona State has taken 611 Offensive snaps and 672 defensive snaps while WSU checks in at 595 Offensive snaps and 653 defensive snaps. Excluded from the list as well are injured players so while left tackle Jarrett Kingston and wide receiver Renard Bell are WSU’s highest-graded players, Kingston is out for the season and Bell is still out this week.

LEADING THE CHARGE for Washington State offensively is running back Nakia Watson. The 6-0, 223-pounder from Austin has a 69.0 grade and a 76.7 grade in rushing. Watson missed two games with an injury before returning against Stanford and leads WSU with 80 carries for 491 yards and three touchdowns.

Second on the Cougar offense is wide receiver Robert Ferrell with a 68.9 grade. The 5-8, 173-pound Graduate player is tied for the team lead with 36 catches and is second on the team with 406 yards, despite missing two games.

The third qualified Cougar is quarterback Cameron Ward. The 6-2, 220-pounder has a grade of 66.9, one that has steadily risen over the last four weeks. Ward is 218 of 340 (64 percent) passing with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Just one of those Picks has come in his last four games, a ball that bounced off the hands of the wide receiver Donovan Ollie.

OVER ON THE On the ASU side, the top player is wide receiver Elijhah Badger with an 81.2 grade. Badger is far and away the Sun Devils’ leading receiver with 53 catches for 710 yards and five touchdowns and is the second highest-graded receiver in the Pac-12, behind USC’s Jordan Addison.

Second on the Sun Devils is tight end Jalin Conyers, with a 76.6 grade. Conyers has 21 catches for 250 yards — and at 6-4, 265 pounds, can be a matchup nightmare. Like Badger, he is the second highest-rated player at his position, behind only Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

Running back Xazavian Valladay is third for the Sun Devils with a 76.6 grade. One of the Pac-12’s best playmakers, Valladay has 157 carries for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns, but his one weakness is pass blocking, where his grade is just 26.1.

Francisco Mauigoa

ON THE DEFENSIVE side of the ball, WSU is led by third-year cornerback Chau Smith-Wade. One of the best corners in the country, the 5-11, 184-pounder from Denver has an 83.1 grade and an 85.5 grade in coverage, tied for seventh in the country. With 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles, his Matchup with Badger should be must-see viewing.

Second on the WSU defense is a sophomore linebacker Francisco Mauigoa with a 78.7 grade. WSU’s best player in run defense with a 78.7 grade, the 6-3, 230-pounder from American Samoa is the highest-graded linebacker in the Pac-12 and 12th among all Power Five linebackers. He is fourth on the Cougars with 45 tackles and also has 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and leads the team with three forced fumbles.

The third member of the Cougar defense is linebacker Daiyan Henley with a 76.4 grade, second in the conference only to Mauigoa among linebackers. The 6-2, 232-pounder also has an 86.7 grade in tackling, 13th in the country among linebackers. The Cougar star leads the team with 85 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks and also has a pair of forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, quarterback hits and both a pick and a pass breakup.

ARIZONA STATE’S DEFENSIVE the leader is safety Khoury Bethley with a 73.0 grade. His 84.6 grade in run defense is third in the Pac-12 and he is second on the Sun Devils with 67 tackles on the season.

Following Bethley is safety Chris Edmonds with a 69.3 grade. Edmonds has the highest coverage grade on the Sun Devil defense at 71.0 and has 39 tackles to go along with a team-high three interceptions.

Third on the Sun Devil defense is EDGE Travez Moore who has a 68.9 grade. Moore has 19 tackles to go along with three tackles for loss, half a sack and four quarterback hits which is second among the Sun Devil defenders.

NOTABLE NOTE: Another thing that jumps off the page — on the defensive grades, WSU has six players with a higher grade than Bethley. But on the other side of the ball, ASU has nine Offensive players with a higher grade than Watson.

