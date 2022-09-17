WSOC: Late Goal Sinks Huskies at TAMUCC

Next Game: Southeastern 9/23/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 23 (Fri) / 7 pm Southeastern History

Follow @HBUWSoccer

HOUSTON – True freshman Alexa Huerta evened the score in the second half for the HBU Women’s soccer team but a late goal by host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi downed the Huskies 2-1 on Friday evening in Southland Conference play.

The Huskies (0-6-2, 0-2-0 SLC) held a 5-4 advantage in shot attempts over the host Islanders (4-3-0, 1-1-0) in the first half but HBU had two of those attempts on goal while holding TAMUCC to none until a foul in the 18-yard box with less than 30 seconds on the clock. The Islanders’ Morgan Westbury took the penalty kick and converted to send the Huskies into the half trailing 1-0.

HBU got the equalizer in the 61stSt minute when a long ball into the box off the foot of Danika Etter was misplayed by the Islander defense and in an effort to keep the ball from going into the goal as an own goal was played to Alexa Huerta right in front of the goal who easily put it into the net. Goalkeeper Chloe Bagshaw came up with a huge save in the 79th minute after the Islanders’ Mai-Lisa Atis got a one-on-one opportunity, but the HBU keeper was able to make the stop and deflect the shot out of bounds. Just a few minutes later, Bagshaw again came up huge with another stop in a one-on-one situation coming out to deflect the shot. TAMUCC scored the game-winner in the 85thth minute after a header into the box came Loose in front of goal to the feet of Molly Arens who gained possession with an open look and scored to the bottom left corner.

In a game that saw HBU spend a good amount of time on the attacking side of midfield compared to the hosts, it was the Islanders who got one more break needed to pull out the win. The Huskies held a 13-10 advantage in shots with six on goal to TAMUCC’s four. The Huskies also earned three Corners to the Islanders’ one. Bagshaw finished the night with two saves in goal while Huerta’s goal while Huerta’s first Collegiate goal came on her only shot attempt of the night.

The Huskies will be back at Sorrels Field next Friday, Sep. 23, to host Southeastern at 7:00 pm