WSOC: Kiana Kukaua scores second career goal in tie at Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas— Kiana Kukaua’s second career goal allowed McNeese to play league leading Lamar to a 1-1 Southland Conference Women’s soccer tie here Sunday in the “Battle of the Border”.

The tie is the fourth of the season and third straight for the Cowgirls. All four ties have come in conference play.

After both teams battled to a scoreless first half, Lamar’s Christine Kitaru broke the scoreless game with a penalty kick goal in the 65th minute to lead 1-0.

Despite being outshot by the Cardinals, Kukaua managed to get the ball into the back of the net in the 84th minute to tie the game at one apiece.

Cowgirl goalie Briana O’Dell picked up a career high 10 saves including two in the final five minutes of the game.

With the tie, McNeese improves to 4-5-4 overall and 2-2-4 SLC while Lamar improves to 9-1-2 overall and 6-1-1 in the SLC.

McNeese will return home this weekend to host Houston Christian at 7 pm Friday, Oct. 14 and Incarnate Word at 1 pm Sunday, Oct. 16 in its final home games.