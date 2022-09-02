WSOC Earns 1-1 Draw With UIC on Bieda’s First Goal

Next Game: Green Bay 9/4/2022 | 1 PM CT FLOSPORTS Sept. 04 (Sun) / 1 PM CT Green Bay History

The Marquette University Women’s soccer team (1-2-1) continued its three-match homestand on Thursday evening with a 1-1 draw against UIC (0-2-2) in non-conference action at Valley Fields.

The Golden Eagles fell behind 1-0 in the 23rdrd minute after dominating possession and scoring opportunities in the first 20 minutes of action. Sophomore forward Kate Gibson had a pair of opportunities, including one that required a near-post save by the UIC keeper to keep the match scoreless.

MU finally broke through at the 74:39 mark to tie the match at 1-1, courtesy of freshman Josie Bieda’s first-career goal. She out-worked a pair of UIC Defenders at the top of the box and calmly placed a left-footed shot past the netminder from 10 yards out.

“Overall it wasn’t the prettiest game, but in the end it’s about getting a result and that’s what we did,” head Coach Frank Pelaez said. “At Halftime we talked about running through the ball and Josie did exactly that and it resulted in a goal.”

Marquette Returns to action on Sunday, Sept. 4 when the team hosts Green Bay at 1 pm CT.

