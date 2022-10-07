WSCC ATHLETICS: Women’s Golf breaks team record, Cross Country wins at Topper Trail, Softball defeats Auburn 4-0 in exhibition game

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State Women’s golf broke a team scoring record and won the Wallace State Fall Invite held recently at Cross Creek Golf Course.

Recording their lowest ever two-day score of 632, the team finished 24 strokes ahead of the second-place team of Southern Union Community College. Calhoun Community College, Jefferson State Community College and Northeast Community College rounded out the top five.

Wallace State’s Hope Harrell, Aidan Haithcock and Sydney Epes finished first, second and third in the tournament. Harrell, a sophomore from Guntersville shot 80 and 74 to win the individual title. Haithcock, a freshman from Homewood shot 78-78 and Epes, a freshman from Water Valley, Miss., shot 77-81. Haithcock and Epes were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Cross Country finish first and second at Topper Trail College Classic

On Sept. 30, the men’s cross country team finished first at the Topper Trail College Classic Hosted by Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Miss., while the women finished second in their race. The men finished 17 points ahead of the host team with an average time of 28:05. The top five finishers included two Wallace State runners, sophomore Jonathan Collett of Bremen in third place and freshman Ryan Maudsley Gadsden in fourth.

The women finished only one point behind Blue Mountain and had three runners in the top five. Sophomore Aylin Vega of Fort Payne and freshmen Kendall Harbison of Vinemont and Princess Watts of Alexandria finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Collett and Vega were named the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Athletes of the Week.

The men’s team is ranked No. 9 nationally in the NJCAA Division II USTFCAA National Coaches Poll, and the women are ranked at No. 5.

Softball shuts out Auburn in exhibition game

On Sunday, the WSCC softball team split two exhibition games, winning a thriller against the Auburn Tigers 4-0 before falling 5-4 to Chipola College out of Florida.

The game against Auburn was scoreless until the sixth inning when the Lions loaded the bases. A squeeze bunt by Hannah Duncan of Flat Rock put WSCC on the board with one run. Then freshman Laura Leigh Wheeler of Sulligent belted a three-run double to extend the score to 4-0.

The Lions never allowed a Tiger to advance further than second base in the game. The Lions will play more than a dozen Division I teams during a series of exhibition games. Upcoming games include hosting the UNA Lions on Oct. 9 and playing the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 29.