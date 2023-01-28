Writing, ‘rithmetic and rehearsals: Here’s how this SI school is connecting curriculum with Performing arts

STATEN ISLAND, NY — Months of hard work and rehearsals will soon culminate with a special moment among students at PS 9. The Concord school will finally host its first live for-admission show on stage post-pandemic next month.

Since the start of the 2022-2023 school year, fourth-graders at the school have been learning Choreography and lyrics, practicing their lines from a script, and using a soundboard on a visual and audio team.

It’s all to perform for “Revere,” an original play about Paul Revere that was created by educators at the school, as part of an effort to integrate fourth-grade curriculum into Performing arts. Musical theater teacher David Immiti wrote and produced all 10 original songs, along with teacher Graziella Casale, who helped shape the story and write speaking parts into the musical’s script. Dance teacher Jacqueline Molinari provided Choreography for different scenes.

“We’ve been able to do a lot of foundational building,” said Casale. “In just connecting this song with it. I teach reading and writing, so if I’m teaching reading, we’re reading the songs that they’re performing, and they have more of that tone connection, they have the background on whether to be angry or to be upset [in their musical roles].”

A student practices his singing part during rehearsal. (Staten Island Advance/Annalise Knudson)

The play, which was written and first presented in 2019, hasn’t been performed to a live audience since early 2020, just before the coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic shuttered schools and forced students to learn remotely. And with a hybrid learning schedule in 2021, and no visitors allowed in 2022, students will finally be able to show off their skills to an audience beyond their classmates and educators this year.

With rehearsals on a near daily basis since the start of the school year, students will be able to perform for their families and friends during two shows on Feb. 15 and 16.

And it’s all because of the priority that PS 9 places on the arts.

According to Casale, PS 9 is one of the few schools in the Borough with three full-time artist educators to provide students of all grades with a different art class every day, which includes a visual arts class, dancing and musical theater.

Learning different techniques each year, starting with pre-K, students get their first foray into a musical production when they begin fourth grade. They were able to audition for the play within the first month of school, and rehearsals kicked off right away.

It’s even more special, because it’s not an after-school program. Learning lines, choreography, lyrics and more are all taught and rehearsed during the regular school day. According to Casale, nearly all fourth-graders have some role in this year’s musical, including dancing, singing, theater, or serving on the audio and visual team.

There are speaking parts and ensemble parts for students who want to participate in the show. “We have an administration that actually believes in the vision of the school, which is the arts. I really feel that’s why our kids are different. And that’s why we perform so well,” said teacher Graziella Casale. (Staten Island Advance/Annalise Knudson)

PS 9 uniquely provides different arts opportunities to students across all grade levels in their daily schedules.

Across the country, the arts are usually the first subjects to lose funding if there are budget cuts.

According to a 2021 American Academy of Arts & Sciences report, arts education was under-resourced in the United States, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Endowment for the Arts’ Survey of Public Participation in the Arts (SPPA) found that, after a steady trend of increased arts education in the 20th century, access to arts education has been declining for the past 30 years. That decreased emphasis on the arts was attributed by many teachers to the increased focus on tested subjects like math and English. In one national survey, more than half of educators reported that the arts were receiving less instructional time and resources.

However, New York State requires all schools to have certain requirements and guidelines for arts education, with a certain number of required hours of instruction time dedicated to the arts every school year.

At PS 9, all three arts education courses are taught to students across all grades year-round. At least one art class is held daily.

Casale and Immiti explained that this priority in the arts is necessary for their school. Much of that help is thanks to its administration, especially Principal Deanna Marco and the school’s Parent Teacher Administration (PTA).

“We have an administration that actually believes in the vision of the school, which is the arts. I really feel that’s why our kids are different. And that’s why we perform so well,” said Casale.

There are arts cluster meetings held that connect curriculum and projects students work on. For example, learning about Colonial America and studying landscapes can be translated into visual arts with watercolor paints or learning Colonial dances. And when the musical theater program needed new microphones or new sound systems, Marco made sure it happened, Immiti said.

“I think the prioritizing of arts in our school is what develops our well-rounded students who have these learning dispositions, and they can activate them at any moment,” said Casale.

Students use the skills they learn in class and in arts courses interchangeably.

A student tries on her costume for the show. Jan. 23, 2023. (Staten Island Advance/Annalise Knudson)

“They forgot their line, they persevere through that challenge. Just authentically being able to practice these learning dispositions, not just in a math class. ‘Oh, I don’t know remember my multiplication facts, what can I do to be resourceful?,’ ‘I Forgot my line, what can I do,’ or “i’m not sure what my next dance is,’ and having that opportunity to activate those learning dispositions I feel is what really makes a good person,” said Casale.

Students use those dispositions to work through their own struggles, advocate for themselves, and empathize with their peers.

“I really, fully believe that’s the best thing about the arts and what we do here,” she added.

REHEARSING THE PLAY

During a recent visit to the school, Casale, Immiti and Molinari all gathered in the school’s rehearsal space to practice different scenes.

The play is inspired by Paul Revere and the famous ride of his life to Lexington to warn patriot leaders In hiding there.

The three main roles include Revere, King George II and Sam Adams. All the while, students learn about the history of the Boston Tea Party through the Battle of Yorktown — through song, dance and acting.

“One last thing that we do in ELA [English language arts] to connect it is, we actually listen to the clean versions of Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ and watch Portions of it,” said Casale. “So we try to show them how you can tell a story about history to people that they may not know before and can teach others, just like how we write Essays and publish them. Theater is the same story.”

Fourth-grade teacher Graziella Casale performs the Choreography as musical theater teacher David Immiti instructs the students. Jan. 23, 2023. (Staten Island Advance/Annalise Knudson)

And most students are elated to perform in front of their peers and families.

“I like using the mic, and we’re going to use the headsets in the show,” said fourth-grader Camille Spencer, who plays Sam Adams in the production.

Spencer said she has been enjoying theater at school so much, she even began to take classes outside school in the children’s program at Wagner College. Her classmate, Radi Handan, has an important role on the audio and visuals crew, using the sound system to press play and stop for each song during the show.

“I have to do it at the right time and end the song before the next one comes on,” he explained.

Each student plays a role in the performance, and each role is just as important as the next. The show can’t go on without the audio crew playing the songs or raising the curtain, while the dance team gives a visual interpretation of different scenes throughout. The ensemble helps provide backup and choral vocals during solo performances.

A student strikes a pose during rehearsal. (Staten Island Advance/Annalise Knudson)

All of that hard work will come together next month.

And when the curtain goes up and the lights go out, students will perform Mostly independently — the sound, lighting, curtains, props, stage backgrounds, acting, singing and dancing — all done without help from their teachers.

The educators said they all agree that the performances, and arts classes in general, give their students confidence, a moment to shine in the spotlight and motivation to come to school every day.

“We could talk to them as young adults,” Immiti said. “The notes I was giving them are the same notes I would have given adults a few years ago, when I musically directed a show. Same exact way.”

The hard work of students will culminate with a live performance in February. (Staten Island Advance/Annalise Knudson)

Students at PS 9 rehearse “Revere.” It’s been a months-long process of learning lines, dances and songs. (Staten Island Advance/Annalise Knudson)

