Writing Professor Tahneer Oksman Publishes Book of Essays • Writing, Literature, and Language • Marymount Manhattan College

Associate Professor of Academic Writing Tahneer Oksman, Ph.D., has co-edited an anthology of personal essays on mentorship with her own mentor and friend, Nancy K. Miller. Feminists Reclaim Mentorship: An Anthology was published yesterday, February 1st.

In Prof. Oksman’s words, the collection, “doesn’t simply celebrate mentorship but explores its many complexities, as we like to say, the good, the bad, and the ugly. We hope the book will attract Readers who have had all kinds of experiences — missed mentorship, bad mentorship, grief for Mentors never found or Mentors lost, and, of course, celebrations, too. What makes for a good mentoring relationship? Does it have to be a pair, or can mentorship happen in other configurations? Our book tries to answer these questions through stories told by writers, academics, and people in publishing. The Writers come from an assortment of career stages and trajectories, and they are of different generations and varying backgrounds.”

The book has already amassed praise from authors, academics, and editors around the country. NYU Professor and Dean Emerita Catharine R. Stimpson writes, “Feminists Reclaim Mentorship is a revelatory, pioneering text.”

Twenty-six people contributed to the book, including Adjunct Academic Writing Professor Angela Wong! Other Contributors include Rachel Adams, Susan Gubar, Michele Faith Wallace, Hillary Chute, Sharifa Hampton, Jennifer Crewe, Kamy Wicoff, Sarah Glazer, Sarah Burnes, Mikhal Dekel , Michelle Yasmine Valladares, Elizabeth Wood, Aoibheann Sweeney, Joy Ladin, Siri Hustvedt, Ashna Ali, Dána-Ain Davis, Angela Francis, Elizabeth Alsop, Leigh Gilmore, Melissa Coss Aquino, Sarah Chihaya, Melissa Duclos, Sarah Blackwood, and Laura Limonic.

Feminists Reclaim Mentorship is available for purchase on SUNY Press.