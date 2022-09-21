If you’re interested in writing about soccer, World Soccer Talk® is seeking new Writers to explore the world’s most popular sport.

Writing for World Soccer Talk: Publishing your bright ideas

Based in the United States and part of Playmaker, World Soccer Talk is the leading media company for US viewers delivering the most comprehensive world soccer TV and streaming schedules combined with the latest soccer news and information. Launched in 2005, World Soccer Talk has served more than 46 million soccer fans, generating more than 12 million page views per year.

In our growth, one of the biggest challenges is that there are so many interesting stories to tell, but only so many hours in the day. We’re seeking Writers who can help us cover the stories that are untold. It can be everything from your unique insights or observations to remarkable stories from all levels of the world’s game. Especially, what we’re looking for are words to capture your passion and love of the game.

With the World Cup around the corner, there are plenty of topics to write about.

If you’re interested in writing for us, please contact us via e-mail at [email protected]

Questions about writing for World Soccer Talk

We ask that all contributions to the site be original and exclusive to World Soccer Talk. If you have any questions about writing for us, please let us know via the above email address.

Many Writers who have had their articles published at World Soccer Talk have gone on to have Careers throughout the sport. For instance, World Soccer Talk Writers have gone on to work at Arsenal FC, The New York TimesSirius XM FC, Portland Timbers, New York City FC, The AthleticbeIN SPORTS and The London Timesamong other reputable firms.

Photo credit: IMAGO / YAY Images