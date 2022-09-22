Writers Skip New York Event over BJP Presence

Meanwhile, Ugandan Writer and academic Mahmood Mamdani (who is married to popular Indian-American director Mira Nair), who was also one of the panelists drafted for the event said he would not withdraw from it.

“I have never before considered withdrawing from an event because I objected, however strongly, to the views of a participant – as long as the event itself was not being hijacked by this person or their organization, thus closing it to opposing or divergent views, ” they told Middle East Eye.