Writers Skip New York Event over BJP Presence
Meanwhile, Ugandan Writer and academic Mahmood Mamdani (who is married to popular Indian-American director Mira Nair), who was also one of the panelists drafted for the event said he would not withdraw from it.
“I have never before considered withdrawing from an event because I objected, however strongly, to the views of a participant – as long as the event itself was not being hijacked by this person or their organization, thus closing it to opposing or divergent views, ” they told Middle East Eye.
He said his intent was not to normalize the views of those with whom he strongly disagrees. “My intent is to open up debate, not to close it,” he added.
Suchitra Vijayan of the Polis Project in NYC, expressed disappointment over Mamdani’s decision. “When India itself is now moving towards becoming an apartheid state, it’s intellectual dishonesty at its worst and deeply saddening for those of us who grew up with his work,” MEE quoted her as saying.
Taseer too expressed his disappointment with Mamdani and said the latter has a lot to answer for because he takes a very strident position when it comes to Israel.
“You have a party spokesperson that is systematically creating a climate of genocide in a country where the demographics are even more explosive, even more volatile,” he said. Taseer asserted that if Mamdani believes what he believes about Israel, “he should have the gumption to take the same position when it comes to India.”
(With inputs from The Wire and Middle East Eye.)
