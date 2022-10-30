Writers meet for Kentucky book festival in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authors and many others, including the world’s first bionic-hand receipt and his latest book, are celebrating Kentucky’s newest literature.

Nearly 150 writers, from in and around Kentucky gathered in Lexington to share in a day of reading, Storytelling and more at the annual Kentucky Book Festival.

What You Need To Know Jason Koger is among hundreds sharing his new memoir about his miraculous recovery.

The Kentucky book festival is back with unique reads and the authors behind the stories.

Pulitzer Prize winners and more are meeting guests and signing books.

“Any reader, any age, any subject, you will find a book down there for you.” said Kentucky Book Festival Marketing director, Sara Woods about Saturday’s event. Visitors at the book festival listened to speeches from writers and received free books while families and kids explored the festival’s highlights.

“Handed a greater purpose” author and the world’s first recipient of bionic multi-use hands, Jason Koger is among dozens signing books and sharing his story.

Koger, a victim of an electrical accident in 2008, is Adamant about his story being just like other people with amputated limbs. However, he says he started his autobiography journey about his story to bring awareness to people like himself who may need affordable prosthetics.

“My insurance finally said yes. It didn’t cause I was special, but it was just because I kept fighting for insurance and now I try to share my story or like I want people to know, I want insurance companies to know that prosthetics are a necessity and they’re not something that we don’t need and when you’re fitted right, it helps.” Koger said.

Author Brittany J. Thurman pictured in the center, next to her grandmother (left) Francis Thurman and her mother Tia Thurman to her right. (Spectrum News 1/Sabriel Metcalf)

Brittany J. Thurman is a Kentucky native and author of “Fly”, a fictional children’s book that tells the story of a 5-year-old named “Africa” ​​who relies on her community to learn how to compete and soar in double dutch. Thurman encourages young Writers and beyond to Invest in their community and to share stories like “Fly.”

“Read literature that represents this world that we live in. Kentucky has diversity. I’m from Louisville, Kentucky, and I am a Resident of the west-end and it’s so important for me to share with my community, kids who look like the kids who are there, but then also go out into these other communities and share books they might not typically pick up.” Thurman said.

The Bookstore holds two floors dedicated to thousands of cooking, history, sports, recreational and other types of literature. On the lower level, adult fiction, biographies, and more Writers set up tables around the Bookstore explaining their different pieces.

Author of “When Stars Rain” and “The Light Always Breaks” Angela Jackson Brown says she considers her work to be classified as Southern-based fiction. (Spectrum News 1/Sabriel Metcalf)

Kentucky Book Festival Director Sara Woods says the festival features new family fun compared to previous years.

“Pumpkin decorating and we had a costume contest. We have a scavenger hunt where you can win a $1000 joseph bet gift card. We’ve got all kinds of stuff going on this year that we’ve never tried.” Woods said.

Visitors had the chance to meet authors like Pulitzer Prize Winner Geraldine Brooks and Kentucky novelist Wendell Berry. The festival honors over 40 years of a fall tradition in Lexington for all of Kentucky to experience seasonal, new, and or recently published books.