Writer Greg Logan joins New England.golf

BOSTON, Mass – New England dot Golf (www.newengland.golf), a digital marketing platform that Highlights the best of golf in New England and beyond, is pleased to announce award-winning sports Writer Greg Logan has joined its team of golf Writers .

Greg Logan’s illustrious career as a professional sports writer spans 49 years, including the last 40 at Newsday, a daily newspaper serving primarily Long Island and the New York Metropolitan area.

The New York-based journalist has covered the Yankees, Mets, Jets, Knicks, Rangers and Islanders, while providing stints as an NFL and NBA columnist. While covering all eight pro sports teams at Newsday, Logan has won multiple APSE sports writing awards.

Logan’s passion for golf runs deep. He has covered dozens of PGA Tour, Champions Tour, LPGA and USGA events, including over 20 major championships.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to extend my writing career and join the team at New England dot Golf,” said Logan from his home on Long Island. “Golf is a sport I’m passionate about and this year professional golf has been one of the top topics of conversation for sports fans of all ages.”

In his new role, Logan will provide regular contributions ranging from gambling, interviews, travel, equipment and commentary.

Logan joins the team of Veteran golf journalists that include Steve Pike, Bruce Berlet, Paul Daly, Leigh MacKay, Ed Travis, Alan Darty, Len Ziehm, Dave Daubert, Bill Doyle, Shane Sharp, Tom Bedell, John Ingoldsby, David Theoret, Pam Borges and more.

Logan plays about 40 rounds a year on public and private courses on Long Island while sporting a 15 handicap, once played to a 4-handicap as a competitive golfer in his youth. He is a long-time member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and Golf Travel Writers. They can be reached at [email protected]

