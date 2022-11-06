Writer Glory Edim On The Well-Read Black Girl Book Club’s Impact

Activism comes in different forms—for Glory Edim, the founder of the Well-Read Black Girl book club, it’s a community that gives women a safe space to embrace their identity.

When I first started wearing a shirt that said “Well-Read Black Girl,” I had no idea it would spark a community with a huge following. It did draw attention, though, and led to robust conversations about literature.

After moving to New York City in 2015, I started the Well-Read Black Girl book club. The group started as a safe space for Black women to discuss one book a month that resonated with them. When Black women are together, we have the opportunity to reclaim parts of ourselves that have been repressed. We can redefine ourselves and support one another in embracing who we are.

“Stories give us hope and purpose.”

I also wanted to amplify the voices of minority writers who are new to the scene. I found that these writers need the most support and cheerleading. The club has supported several successful authors so far, including Brit Bennett, who penned the New York Times Bestsellers The Mothers and The Vanishing Halfand Nicole Dennis-Benn, a two-time Lambda Literary Award Winner for her novels Patty and Here Comes the Sun.

My mission was always to read and focus on Black women and nonbinary writers. As the organization evolves, that call to action now includes all women of color. We need to hear the Voices of everyone, not just a select few.

Black cultural expression has so many beautiful facets. They make our society more enriching and beautiful. My hope is that people will come to fully understand the presence of Black literature—and its value across generations. The work we’re doing can be reflective of a fuller world view of what it means to be a citizen.

That’s why our team is dedicated to uplifting and distributing works by diverse writers. We’re in a vulnerable and fragile time—and more than anything, stories give people a sense of hope and purpose.

There’s unparalleled power in unity.

It’s one thing to have diverse books, but to promote racial equity, how do we embrace the importance of all of our stories and narratives? Edim’s answer is to build community and change policy, not just in Publishing but in society as well. If you’re curious, join the movement.

Healing Words

These books have inspired Edim and given her the strength to cope with various challenges.

Miss Chloe: A Memoir of a Literary Friendship with Toni Morrison

By AJ for Verde

“This is about a mentoring relationship between AJ and Toni Morrison, and how AJ came into her creative process. She shares wisdom and advice. It’s a beautiful honoring of Toni Morrison and highlights the importance of legacy.”

Gather Together in My Name

By Maya Angelou

“This goes more into Maya Angelou’s life as she traveled overseas to teach, be a dancer, and expand her aspirations. It talks about her adult life and fortifies the woman we now know. When I’m juggling many jobs, I remember that Maya Angelou did too.”

Grief Is Love: Living with Loss

By Marisa Renee Lee

“One’s grief, like love, belongs to you, and when fully embraced can transform your life for the better. Reading her story reminded me to be more gentle with my losses and practice self-compassion. I was able to cope with my father’s passing in a healthier way. I was particularly drawn to the book because of the Pandemic and the collective grief we’ve all been facing.”

This article originally appeared in the November 2022 issue of Women’s Health