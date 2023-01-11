Write Your Final University Paper Well: Tips from the Literature Review Writing Service

Post Views: 16

The final university paper is provided by the curriculum and completes the student’s training at the university. It is a Qualifying independent study performed by a student at the final stage of studies. The purpose of the study is to provide objective control of the degree of formation of skills and knowledge to solve typical activity tasks defined by training programs.

This work is performed following the requirements for scientific research and should prove the graduate's professional training level. In addition, it must reveal the ability to apply the knowledge acquired at the university to solve scientific and practical tasks, conduct research, systematize and consciously assimilate knowledge, make reasonable conclusions, etc.

The final university paper is usually written based on in-depth study and creative, critical understanding of modern, professionally oriented domestic and foreign literature, as well as the results of the student’s own research. The main task of the author is to demonstrate the ability to solve complex tasks and problems in a specific field of professional activity.

Completing the task is not easy. Students often have difficulties when writing. It is not always possible to create and present material in a logical sequence. Sometimes it is difficult to follow the established structure. Many students face the first difficulties already at the stage of searching for literary sources and writing a literary review.

Find valuable tips for writing your final university paper below and create a high-quality paper in a few simple steps.

General Structure of the Final University Paper: Writing Tips

Like any scientific work, the final university paper has a particular structure. The key components of the structure are the following:

Introduction; Main part; Conclusion; List of references; Appendices.

Introduction

The main task of the introductory part (introduction) is the general characterization of the work as an actual and practically significant scientific study, the presentation of informational, methodological support for the study, and the coverage of the obtained results. The introductory part consists of the following mandatory elements:

Relevance of the topic. Involves a concise justification of the timeliness and significance of the research on the chosen topic;

Analysis of the level of topic development. Contains a concise overview of the main publications on the topic of research with References to the works of specific Scientists and the formulation of conclusions regarding the need for further research in the chosen direction;

The purpose and tasks of the research. Formulate the purpose of the work and the tasks that must be solved to achieve the set goal;

Object and subject of research. The object of research is a process or phenomenon that creates a problem situation and is chosen for study. The subject of research is contained within the object;

Research methods. A short list of research methods used in work to achieve the goal is provided;

The scientific and practical novelty of the obtained results. The main scientific and practical result is determined.

Main Part

The main part of the final university work consists of 2-3 chapters. The first section should be theoretical in nature. Then, based on the study of scientific literature, it is advisable to reveal the degree of study of the problem at the modern stage and the approaches of different authors to its solution.

The following work sections usually contain fundamentally new material or generalizations of previously known provisions from other scientific positions. It is necessary to apply general scientific and special methods of scientific knowledge, provide strong and convincing evidence in favor of the chosen concept, and comprehensively analyze and reasonably criticize opposing positions. The completeness of scientific information should be reflected in detailed factual material with justifications, hypotheses, and theoretical generalizations.

Conclusion

The conclusions and proposals presented in a separate section of the final university paper are a concise presentation of the results of the conducted research. First, the most important theoretical provisions that contain the formulation of the solved problem are briefly presented here. Next, the results of the analysis and diagnostics of the research object should be summarized according to the determined research direction. Finally, theoretical and practical proposals for implementing the obtained results should be presented briefly.

List of References

The list of used sources should contain the names and original data of all scientific works (monographs, scientific articles, scientific collections, manuals, textbooks), journalistic, periodical, and archival sources used by the researcher.

Appendices

Appendices to the final university paper must contain informational materials that form the basis of analytical research according to the chosen topic. They are placed on the last pages of the work in accordance with the References to them in the main text. Appendices include tables, background information, statistics, promotional materials, instructions, etc.

Requirements for Writing the Final University Paper

The final university paper must be completed by the student independently. It should include important scientific results and generalizations, present the material logically, and demonstrate the author’s contribution to Solving the tasks. Its content should be fundamentally new material, describing new factors, phenomena, regularities, or a generalization of previously known provisions from other scientific positions in a new aspect.

Discussion and polemical material are essential elements of the final university work. In addition, any new ideas proposed by the author must be substantiated and critically evaluated in comparison with the solutions of other authors.

Concluding Remarks

Therefore, writing the final university work involves several main stages: the selection of a research topic, a study of literary sources, analysis and generalization of materials, systematization of actual data, writing a paper according to its structural elements, text editing, and formatting, etc. Follow the tips presented in this article and write a quality paper step by step.