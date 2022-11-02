Write Ronaldo off at your peril! Man Utd winners, Losers and ratings as CR7 brings up 700 club goals at Everton

Casemiro:

Handed his first Premier League start, Casemiro got off to the worst possible start within six minutes. The Brazilian saw his pocket picked in midfield, allowing the ball to be fed into Alex Iwobi, and the Nigeria international made no mistake as he fired into the top corner from the edge of the box. The South American – who missed a Glorious chance to get his own name on the scoresheet in the first half before teeing up Ronaldo – is still getting to grips with the physicality and pace of the English top-flight and there is clearly more to come from him

Anthony Martial:

The French forward worked his way into contention for a first start of the campaign with his brace off the bench against Manchester City, but he appeared to be nursing a hip complaint in the warm-up, which forced him to head back to the dressing room a little earlier than planned. In the end, they lasted less than half an hour once the action got underway. Martial did provide the assist for Antony’s effort that restored parity early on, before having a couple of half-chances himself, but an opportunity to put down a serious marker in the battle to be United’s go-to No.9 slipped through his grasp as he headed to the touchline and back on the treatment table.

Jadon Sancho:

While Martial and Ronaldo may be playing their way back into favor, Sancho could find himself heading in the opposite direction. Competition for places in attacking positions is fierce at Old Trafford, with Rashford and Antony also added to the mix. They will feel that starting berths are theirs to lose, which leaves Sancho as the Odd man out. He will see game time with United competing on multiple fronts at home and abroad, but any opportunities to Impress now need to be grabbed with both hands after spending 90 minutes on the bench against Everton.