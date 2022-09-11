Write Out Loud Announces CLASSICS and More for 16th Season of Story Concerts

Write Out Loud – an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature Aloud for a live audience announces CLASSICS the first production in their Season XVI on Monday, September 19th at the Old Town Theater at 4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life – Aloud – with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. Curtain is 7:00pm. CLASSICS kicks off Season XVI, which runs through June 12, 2023. https://writeoutloudsd.com/

Throughout the Season, local favorites – Rachael VanWormer, Brian Mackey, Linda Libby, Steven Lone, David Fenner and many others joined Co-Founders Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy to share stories.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared, “We’re excited to launch our 16th Season with a program of CLASSICS. The classics are the root of literature, the foundation of what we are passionate about. Storytelling has been a part of our culture for thousands of years and while it continues to evolve in style – it is ultimately all about people and the world we inhabit. We look forward to presenting another Fantastic season of stories about people from across the globe.”

Write Out Loud’s Season XVI

CLASSICS – September 19th, 2022 – 7pm

Spend an evening Exploring the Classics with us!

Enjoy some Shakespeare and explore Camelot with an unusual Arthurian story. The program also includes Anthony Harowitz’s retelling of the Greek Classic, Narcissus – particularly relevant for our time. We fill out our CLASSICS exploration with The Death of the Hired Man by Robert Frost, Birthmark by Nathaniel Hawthorne and some 19th Century poetry.

MYSTERY – Date TBD (because it’s still a MYSTERY! 🙂

HOLIDAY – December 12th, 2022

Holidays are celebrated in so many different ways in so many different cultures. Join us as we share some of our favorites.

ROMANCE – February 13th, 2023

Stories and Poetry of love and romance – just in time for Valentine’s Day.

SCI-FI – April 10th, 2023

Rachael VanWormer programs a series of SCI-FI Stories inspired by humanity’s Eternal question of our place in the universe.

WOMEN – June 12, 2023

A favorite topic for our audience, we look forward to another celebration of women with our carefully cultivated stories of intelligent, wild and wonderful women.

For additional information and tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196065®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwriteoutloudsd.com%2Fstory-concerts%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium =referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Write Out Loud serves over 30,000 people annually with their core programs: In addition to their six show season of Story Concerts, Write Out Loud presents Voices of Ireland each March, Twainfest – a Celebration of 19th Century Literature and Culture each August, PoeFest – a Celebration of Edgar Allan Poe each October (more info coming soon), StoryBox Theater (Kamishibai) for elementary students, Poetry Out Loud for high school students, Ripples From Walden Pond – a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau, Stories for Seniors, Read Imagine Create for teens, and new in 2022, Let Your Voice Be Heard – a youth Poetry writing initiative