Wright State basketball Recruit Solomon Callaghan leads Wadsworth

Wright State basketball Recruit Solomon Callaghan leads Wadsworth

Wadsworth senior Solomon Callaghan grew up playing basketball with hopes of one day receiving a Scholarship from a Division I college.

That goal will be a reality for Callaghan, who is a Wright State University Recruit and is making the most of his final high school season. Two games into it, the four-year captain and four-year starter already has a 45-point game and he’s on his way to becoming Wadsworth’s career scoring leader.

Callaghan, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, said Wright State recruited him to play point guard and on the wing.

“It is amazing,” Callaghan said of the opportunity to play at Wright State under Coach Scott Nagy.

“I have always wanted to play Division I college basketball and I have worked my whole life to do so. I felt a great connection with the coaching staff and they have built an incredible culture.

“… They are year-in-and-year-out one of the highest competing teams. For example, they won an NCAA Tournament game last year. They played really well in the tournament and I am excited to be a part of that as a Raider.”

Wadsworth's Solomon Callaghan goes to the hoop against Nordonia in the first half of the Suburban League National Conference game at Nordonia High School.

Wright State compiled a 22-14 overall record last year, going 15-7 in the Horizon League and winning the league tournament. The Raiders then beat Bryant in an NCAA Tournament opening-round game before losing to Arizona.

Callaghan said he is excited to explore Wright State’s campus and the city of Dayton.

“It is a good distance from home,” Callaghan said. “Close enough to where I can get home, but far enough away where I have distance between myself and my family. My family means a lot to me, so definitely having that connection and being here in Ohio means a lot to me.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button