Wright, Kennedy earn top honors as part of Section II girls soccer all-star team

Section II All-Stars

CLASS AA

Player of the Year: Micaela Tahoe (Shaker)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Tor Rollins (Guilderland)

Coach of the Year: Michael Brehm (Shaker)

All-stars: Hailey Blake (Colo), Alina Lagace (Shaker), Ella McDonald (Shen), Bridget McLoughlin (Shaker), Nosa Omorogbe (Colo), Tor Rollins (Guild), Sohia Sanzo (Colo), Emily Silva (Shen), Micaela Tahoe (Shaker), Kaleigh West (Nisky).

CLASS A

Player of the Year: Kennedy Ring (Columbia)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Elena Kennedy (South High)

Coach of the Year: Scott LaMora (Columbia)

All-stars: Maia Allard (Colu), Hannah Bachorik (Mohon), Ella Blesi (BH), Ariana Dingley (Lans), Bayley Duffy (QHS), Catelyn Hodge (Mohon), Elena Kennedy (SGF), Grace Riley (QHS), Kennedy Ring (Colu), Isabella Seibert (Colu), Samantha Torres (BH), Nikki Turney (Am).

CLASS B

Co-players of the Year: Jillian Sassanella (Broad.-Perth), Courtney Toher (Mechanicville)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Olivia Horan (Mechanicville)

Coach of the Year: Ryan Fries (Schalmont)

All-stars: Clara Avery (GF), Jaclyn Benedetti (Cohoes), Alex Brown (BP), Aryanna Burbas (Cat), Simone Cassano (Schal), Gianna Cirilla (Schal), Mia Defayette (Schal), Ella Grupe (Greenville), Emersyn Grupe (Greenville), Maddy Hopeck (Mech), Olivia Horan (Mech), Jules Huckans (BP), Quincy Hytko (Cohoes), Macey Koval (Schy), Erin Mash (Names), Katie McFerran (Ravena), Anna Nichols ( Names), Jillian Sassanella (BP), Courtney Toher (Mech), Annalize Tyler (Schal), Alayna Wian (Schy), Abbie Yetto (Tam).

CLASS C

Player of the Year: Payton Galuski (Waterford)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Morgan Krouse (Duanesburg)

Coach of the Year: Meghan Reynolds (Waterford)

All-stars: Cate Abate (Greenwich), Kara Bacon (BW), Jaidyn Chest (May), Alexis Crossman (Cor), Jordan DeNinno (OESJ), Haley Drinon (Scho), Anderson Eggleston (OESJ), Lily Farrell (Voor), Lila Frazier (LG), Addyson Galuski (Waterford), Payton Galuski (Waterford), Samantha Gorey (LG), Eva Hirschoff (MH), Grace Houghton (HoF), Morgan Krouse (Duans), Carolina Lott-Diamond (HL), Isabella Mack (Still), Stephanie Martin (Galway), Cassidy McClement (Waterford), Ella Moskov (BW), Giana Murphy (Canjo), Norah Niesz (Greenwich), Mia O’Brien (Waterford), Elliott Patenaude (Still), Kylie Peacock (Still), Addi Perry (Chatham), Morgan Phelan (Scho), Claire Scram (BK).

CLASS D

Player of the Year: Kaelin Thompson (Northville)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Baylee Wright (Fort Ann)

Coach of the Year: Doug Hammons (Northville)

All-stars: Sophia Keays (Salem), Kiki LaGuerre (NW), Ryann Morgan (North), Kaelin Thompson (North), Paige Trzaskos (FA), Leah Valovic (North), Olivia Winchell (FA), Baylee Wright (FA).