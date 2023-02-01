Wrexham To The Premier League? Ryan Reynolds Sets 10-Year Goal After Riveting FA Cup Performance

“Are you serious, Clark?”

Ryan Reynolds fans are used to the Canadian actor saying hilarious things (or in the case of his comic book alter ego Deadpool, hilarious and Outrageous things), but his recent comments to the British media regarding his soccer club Wrexham, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, are sure to raise eyebrows among footy fans.

“In 10 years’ time, the plan is Premier League,” the star said Sunday, according to the Daily Mail. “Why not? No one has ever done anything great in this world thinking, ‘Let’s go halfway.'”

“We believe we can do that, and we believe we can expand this Incredible stadium to something that will support international matches and a Premier League team,” the 46-year-old added. “That’s the goal, call us crazy if you want.”

Those are lofty goals, to be sure, considering the Wales-based Wrexham currently ply their trade in the fifth division of the English football, but Reynolds’ enthusiasm can be easily understood. His Wrexham Squad had just played Sheffield United, a full three divisions higher in England’s second tier, to a 3-3 stalemate in the FA Cup.

In a heartfelt tribute after conceding a late equalizer at Racecourse Ground in Northeast Wales, team manager Phil Parkinson praised his Squad for dauntlessly Refusing to give up to a much higher profile team, despite going down a goal and suffering two early injuries on the defensive line .



“I have mixed emotions as you can imagine, but we were outstanding,” Parkinson stated. “Character. Heart. Quality, as well. Some of the composure we showed in possession was excellent. I thought we showed real class on the ball.”

The club faces a long stretch of eight games in the next four weeks, but that doesn’t mean Parkinson hasn’t already begun planning on how to use revenue from the FA Cup to help catalyze the club’s goals.

“As much as I was enjoying it, at the back of my mind, I was thinking that we’re going to have to bring in some reinforcements,” Parkinson revealed.

“We’ll have a good think, and we’ll make sure the Cup run enhances our promotion campaign and doesn’t detract from it,” continued Parkinson. “The money we’ve generated from this competition will give us resources, if we feel we need to, to bring some players in.”

If the proof’s in the pudding, then Wrexham’s draw with a Sheffield United club that had won 11 out of their last 13 matches proves that Reynolds and McElhenney just might be onto something, even if that hasn’t stopped Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively having some fun at his expense. Aalways in for a good practical joke, especially if directed at Reynolds, she poked fun at her hubs with a series of cheeky Instagram posts.

“I bought ESPN+ today,” her caption began. “Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it.”

“They’re playing a team 3 Leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense. If you’re not watching this insane @wrexham_afc game right now you’re missing out on these vibes,” she also wrote.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the club in 2021 for nearly $2.5 million and have spent the last two years enmeshing themselves in the club’s culture. The FX documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” chronicled their takeover of the Welsh team.

After watching the inspiring David vs. Goliath match, an ecstatic Reynolds lit up Twitter with his excitement.

“When @RMcElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @Wrexham_AFC’s favorite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen.”

“Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight,” continued Reynolds.

Since the game ended in a tie, Wrexham will have a final shot at fulfilling their made-for-film Destiny when the two squads face off again Feb. 7. The only thing Hollywood likes more than a true story is a true underdog story.

And who knows, Reynolds’ Prediction will come true and a future chapter of that story will be told in the Premier League.

