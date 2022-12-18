Wrexham to play MLS teams in summer 2023 tour

Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney recently proclaimed that he wanted the club to become ‘America’s team.’ As a guest on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, the actor said that there’s a big opportunity for the Welsh club Stateside.

“One of my intentions is to make Wrexham ‘America’s team.’ I don’t know why we couldn’t do that,” stated the actor and co-owner of the club.

“I know that there’s a Massive support for a lot of Premier League Clubs here in the US, but a lot of people have second teams anyway. Why not make Wrexham America’s team?”

Actor announces US summer tour

McElhenney also announced that Wrexham is set for a summer tour of the United States during the interview. “Next year we’re going to do a tour around some of the MLS teams, so that’ll be fun,” stated the actor.

Wrexham was previously supposed to take over America this past summer. However, scheduling issues forced a postponement of the tour. Instead, the Welsh club stayed in Europe to play all five of their preseason friendlies.

News of the announcement obviously traveled fast. Popular Wrexham podcast Rob. Ryan. Ed. Hosted by Nathan and Rich, spoke about how important the move is for the club.

“A tour to the US is planned and going ahead, fingers crossed, next summer,” said the hosts. “Fantastic. Fantastic. What a lift that is as well for the worldwide Reds. What a Fantastic opportunity that is for Wrexham to build upon this momentum and to finally be able to get Stateside.”

Full schedule not yet released

There has not yet been an exact schedule released of the Wrexham tour. The aforementioned podcast hosts guessed that Philadelphia Union, LAFC, Austin FC, and Inter Miami could be involved, but it was pure speculation.

Another fan podcast, also recently claimed that Wrexham youth players were asked to have their passports updated. This could very well be preparations for the US tour.

Wrexham is currently second in the National League table. Their last league match was cancelled, but they next face Scunthorpe in the FA Trophy on December 21st.

The Welsh side will be hoping that they will tour the US as a League Two team come summer.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images