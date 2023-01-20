Wren football Coach and Athletic Director Jeff Tate retires

Longtime Wren football Coach and Athletic director Jeff Tate, who led the Hurricanes to the 2019 Class AAAA state championship, has announced his retirement and will step down from both positions after a 15-season stint at his alma mater. Tate finishes his career with a 111-67 record as a head coach, all at Wren. They had 42 total years of coaching.

“It’s been a long career, I think 42 years kind of makes a statement that says you’ve been very fortunate to be in a lot of good places and been around a lot of good kids, coaches, administrations and communities,” Tate said .

PICKENS HIRES REYNOLDS:Pickens football hires River Bluff Assistant James Reynolds as new head coach

WESTSIDE HIRES LANE:Westside football hires former Byrnes, Woodruff Coach Brian Lane

Tate pointed to his family as the main factor in deciding it was his time to retire.

“I’m anxious to spend more time with my family and grandkids. That’s really important to me, and boy we’ve got a lot of them,” he said. “I don’t want to keep missing the things that they’re involved in. This will give me more opportunity, and obviously more time to do that.”

“I asked myself, when is the right time to Hang it up? I think all of us that get into this profession, we get to the point where we start looking at the end of it, and sometimes you dread it, and sometimes you embrace it, and sometimes you put it off, and I think maybe I put it off a little too long.”

Despite having deep roots at Wren as a player, Assistant coach, head Coach and Athletic director, Tate also made his name known in Spartanburg County.

Tate spent four seasons at Spartanburg High, helping the Vikings win the state title in 2001, before moving on to Byrnes to Coach under Bobby Bentley and who Tate calls his “best friend” Chris Miller, where Tate helped lead the Rebels to three state championships .

WREN GIRLS LEAD THE WAY:Upstate Super 25 girls high school basketball rankings for week of Jan. 17, 2023

WREN BOYS JUMP UP THREE SPOTS:Upstate Super 25 boys high school basketball rankings: Dorman, Greenville remain at top

Wren’s 2019 state championship is what Tate will remember most of his coaching career.

“Winning a state Championship at Wren in 2019 was probably our biggest accomplishment, but … it wasn’t just the winning championships, it was just the excitement and relationships that are built, and the Memories that are made,” he said.

“That’s what you carry with you, those are only things that are going to sustain you. It doesn’t matter what kind of plaques you get, or what kind of pieces of paper you get, those things are eventually going to go into the trash, but those Memories and relationships that you build, those are the things that are lasting.”

Wren will now join Pickens and Westside as the third school in the area to hire a new football coach for the 2023 season.