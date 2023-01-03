WR Keon Coleman no longer playing basketball for Michigan State

Keon Coleman‘s second stint with Michigan State’s basketball program lasted one game. Spartan basketball Coach Tom Izzo on Tuesday announced he and Coleman made a “joint decision” for the sophomore wide receiver to prioritize football, the sport he’s on scholarship for at MSU.

Coleman made his way back to East Lansing Dec. 26 began practicing with Izzo’s program. They suited up for the Dec. 30 win over Buffalo, but did not check into the game.

“Keon Coleman and I spoke at length this week and we came to the joint decision that it would be best for him to focus on his football career and not join the basketball team at this time,” Izzo’s statement read. “Keon had a great football season and it’s in his best interests to take the next few months to get ready for spring football, while also taking care of his academic obligations.

“I can’t thank Mel Tucker enough for his support of Keon and our basketball program. We recruited Keon together for both sports, and Mel was behind him trying to be a part of both programs. I love Keon and have such great admiration for him, but I also want what is best for him and his future. I’m glad we agreed that this was the best plan of action moving forward.”

Izzo’s Spartans resume Big Ten play Tuesday night at home against Nebraska.

Get the latest info on Michigan State football, basketball and recruiting sent straight to your inbox. Just enter your email address HERE to sign up for our free Spartans newsletter now!