WR Jake Smith to join Sun Devils

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal.

While ASU is losing several key players to the Portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head Coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.

It’s heavy with local flavor.

The latest is former USC and Texas receiver Jake Smith, a four-star prospect from the 2019 recruiting class who attended Notre Dame Preparatory in Scottsdale, reported SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman on Saturday. Smith missed 2021 with a foot issue and did not play this past year.

In 15 games for the Longhorns in 2019 and 2020 combined, Smith recorded 48 catches for 568 yards and nine touchdowns.

On Saturday, Tate Romney became the second former BYU Cougar to announce that he would be coming home.

The OLB was the No. 25 overall player coming out of the state of Arizona when they graduate from Chandler High School in 2020.

Romney played in three games during his lone season with BYU this past season.

On Wednesday, four other Valley natives announced they were transferring and coming home to play for Dillingham.

Former BYU and Chandler quarterback Jacob Conover announced his transfer via Twitter.

The four-star Recruit was an Elite 11 QB finalist in 2018 and still has three years of Eligibility left after playing in a total of five games over the last two seasons.

Former Cal and Chandler running back DeCarlos Brooks also announced that he will be transferring to ASU. He had 250 rushing yards and one touchdown on 59 carries (4.2 per rush) in 12 games played this past season.

Another former Cal Bear in long snapper Slater Zellers is going “back to his roots” to become a Sun Devil. Zellers graduated from Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale.

Former Dixie State (2018) punter Josh Carlson announced that he would be transferring from New Mexico State (2019-22) to ASU. Carlson graduated from Gilbert High School.

The transfer portal is open from Dec. 5 Thu Jan. 18.

Incoming Arizona State football transfers in 2023:

WR Jake Smith — USC/Texas

OLB Tate Romney—BYU

QB Jacob Conover—BYU

RB DeCarlos Brooks—Cal

LS Slater Zellers — Cal

P Josh Carlson—New Mexico State

LB Krew Jackson — Kansas State

DE Tristan Monday—Wisconsin

