WPIAL volleyball teams learn pairings for PIAA Playoffs
Sunday, November 6, 2022 | 4:48 PM
Thirteen WPIAL girls volleyball teams have advanced to the PIAA tournament, which will get underway Tuesday with first-round matches all over the state.
In Class 4A, WPIAL Champion Pine-Richland (16-2) will host District 10 champ McDowell at 6 p.m., and runner-up North Allegheny (18-1) will head to District 6 Champion State College at 6 p.m.
For Class 3A, WPIAL Champion North Catholic (16-2) will welcome WPIAL fourth-place finisher Latrobe (18-1) at 6 pm, WPIAL runner-up South Fayette (13-6) will travel to District 10 Champion Conneaut at 6 :30 pm, and WPIAL third-place finisher Thomas Jefferson (17-2) will head to District 9 champ DuBois at 6 pm
In Class 2A, WPIAL champ Freeport (19-2) will welcome District 10 runner-up Corry at 6 pm WPIAL runner-up Shenango (16-2) will play District 10 champ North East at Hagerty Sports Center in Erie at 6 pm WPIAL third-place finisher Quaker Valley (17-4) will head to District 9 champ Kane at 6 pm, and WPIAL fourth-place finisher Avonworth (15-4) will play at District 6 champ Phillipsburg-Osceola at 7 pm
The Class A tournament will feature WPIAL Champion Frazier (22-0) hosting District 6 runner-up Homer-Center at 6 pm, as well as WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic at District 9 champ Oswayo Valley at 5 pm and WPIAL third-place finisher Bishop Canevin (17-7) at District 5 Champion Conemaugh Township at 7 p.m
Here’s a look at Tuesday’s entire first-round schedule for the PIAA girls volleyball playoffs:
Class 4A
Central York (13-3) at Garnet Valley (22-1), 5 p.m.; Lower Merion (20-4) at Delaware Valley (18-1), 5 p.m.; Central (10-1) vs. Wilson (20-4) at TBD; Plymouth Whitemarsh (21-2) at Parkland (22-0), 6 p.m.; Downingtown West (18-7) at Landisville Hempfield (17-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (18-1) at State College (9-4), 6 p.m.; Ephrata (20-2) at Unionville (21-1), 7 p.m.; McDowell (14-4) at Pine-Richland (6 p.m.)
Class 3A
Northern Lebanon (17-1) at Cardinal O’Hara (8-3), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (16-5) at Berwick (20-0), 5:30 p.m.; Carver (11-3) at Pope John Paul II (21-0), 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood at Twin Valley (17-3), 7 p.m.; Greencastle-Antrim (19-1) at Hollidaysburg (14-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (18-1) at North Catholic (16-2), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (13-6) at Conneaut (14-3), 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (17-2) at DuBois (16-1), 6 p.m
Class 2A
Notre Dame GP (15-4) at Conwell-Egan (16-6), 7 p.m.; North Penn Liberty (19-1) at Lake Lehman (14-6), 6 p.m.; Parkway Center City (9-3) at York Catholic (20-1), 6 p.m.; Tyrone (12-6) at Somerset (20-1), 7pm; Corry (13-3) at Freeport (19-2), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-4) at Kane (16-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (15-4) at Phillipsburg-Osceola (17-1), 7 p.m.; North East (17-1) vs. Shenango (16-2) at Hagerty Sports Center, Erie, 6 p.m.
Class A
Lititz Christian (20-5) vs. Blue Ridge (20-1) at Warwick, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (17-7) vs. Marian Catholic (16-6) at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Calvary Christian (18-4) at Galeton (14-7), 5:30 p.m.; Shade (19-3) at West Branch (19-0), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-7) at Conemaugh Township (21-1), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (18-2) at Oswayo Valley (22-0), 5 p.m.; Homer-Center (14-4) at Frazier (22-0), 6 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (16-1) at Maplewood (19-3), 6 p.m
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
