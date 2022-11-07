WPIAL volleyball teams learn pairings for PIAA Playoffs

By:



Sunday, November 6, 2022

Chaz Ball | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Ava Leroux blocks the shot of North Catholic’s Ally Feczko during the WPIAL Class 3A girls volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the UPMC Events Center.

Thirteen WPIAL girls volleyball teams have advanced to the PIAA tournament, which will get underway Tuesday with first-round matches all over the state.

In Class 4A, WPIAL Champion Pine-Richland (16-2) will host District 10 champ McDowell at 6 p.m., and runner-up North Allegheny (18-1) will head to District 6 Champion State College at 6 p.m.

For Class 3A, WPIAL Champion North Catholic (16-2) will welcome WPIAL fourth-place finisher Latrobe (18-1) at 6 pm, WPIAL runner-up South Fayette (13-6) will travel to District 10 Champion Conneaut at 6 :30 pm, and WPIAL third-place finisher Thomas Jefferson (17-2) will head to District 9 champ DuBois at 6 pm

In Class 2A, WPIAL champ Freeport (19-2) will welcome District 10 runner-up Corry at 6 pm WPIAL runner-up Shenango (16-2) will play District 10 champ North East at Hagerty Sports Center in Erie at 6 pm WPIAL third-place finisher Quaker Valley (17-4) will head to District 9 champ Kane at 6 pm, and WPIAL fourth-place finisher Avonworth (15-4) will play at District 6 champ Phillipsburg-Osceola at 7 pm

The Class A tournament will feature WPIAL Champion Frazier (22-0) hosting District 6 runner-up Homer-Center at 6 pm, as well as WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic at District 9 champ Oswayo Valley at 5 pm and WPIAL third-place finisher Bishop Canevin (17-7) at District 5 Champion Conemaugh Township at 7 p.m

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s entire first-round schedule for the PIAA girls volleyball playoffs:

Class 4A

Central York (13-3) at Garnet Valley (22-1), 5 p.m.; Lower Merion (20-4) at Delaware Valley (18-1), 5 p.m.; Central (10-1) vs. Wilson (20-4) at TBD; Plymouth Whitemarsh (21-2) at Parkland (22-0), 6 p.m.; Downingtown West (18-7) at Landisville Hempfield (17-1), 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (18-1) at State College (9-4), 6 p.m.; Ephrata (20-2) at Unionville (21-1), 7 p.m.; McDowell (14-4) at Pine-Richland (6 p.m.)

Class 3A

Northern Lebanon (17-1) at Cardinal O’Hara (8-3), 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (16-5) at Berwick (20-0), 5:30 p.m.; Carver (11-3) at Pope John Paul II (21-0), 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood at Twin Valley (17-3), 7 p.m.; Greencastle-Antrim (19-1) at Hollidaysburg (14-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (18-1) at North Catholic (16-2), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (13-6) at Conneaut (14-3), 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (17-2) at DuBois (16-1), 6 p.m

Class 2A

Notre Dame GP (15-4) at Conwell-Egan (16-6), 7 p.m.; North Penn Liberty (19-1) at Lake Lehman (14-6), 6 p.m.; Parkway Center City (9-3) at York Catholic (20-1), 6 p.m.; Tyrone (12-6) at Somerset (20-1), 7pm; Corry (13-3) at Freeport (19-2), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-4) at Kane (16-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (15-4) at Phillipsburg-Osceola (17-1), 7 p.m.; North East (17-1) vs. Shenango (16-2) at Hagerty Sports Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Class A

Lititz Christian (20-5) vs. Blue Ridge (20-1) at Warwick, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (17-7) vs. Marian Catholic (16-6) at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Calvary Christian (18-4) at Galeton (14-7), 5:30 p.m.; Shade (19-3) at West Branch (19-0), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-7) at Conemaugh Township (21-1), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (18-2) at Oswayo Valley (22-0), 5 p.m.; Homer-Center (14-4) at Frazier (22-0), 6 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (16-1) at Maplewood (19-3), 6 p.m

