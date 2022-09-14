WPIAL Soccer Schedule (9/14/2022) | Pittsburgh Soccer Now
We are combining the scoreboard Tonight between the girls and boys matches on the schedule, although the order of games this week flips to the girls playing more games on Monday and Wednesday, with the boys Heavily featuring on Tuesday and Thursday.
Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.
WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/14/2022)
Class 2A
Section 1
5 pm South Park at South Allegheny
Non-Conference
4 pm ELizabeth Forward at Southmoreland
WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (9/14/2022)
Class 4A
Section 1
7:30 pm Fox Chapel at North Allegheny
7:30 pm North Hills at Seneca Valley
7 pm Pine-Richland at Allderdice
7:30 pm Shaler at Butler
Section 2
8 pm Hempfield at Canon-McMillan
7:45 pm Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township
7:30 pm Norwin at Baldwin
7:30 pm Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park
Class 3A
Section 1
TBA Armstrong at Obama Academy
7:30 pm Mars at Indiana
7:30 pm Oakland Catholic at Kiski Area
Section 2
7:30 pm Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands
7:30 pm Ringgold at Belle Vernon
7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin
Section 3
7:30 pm Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford
7:30 pm Latrobe at Franklin Regional
7 pm Plum at Penn Hills
Section 4
7:45 pm Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny
7:30 pm Moon at South Fayette
7:30 pm Trinity at Montour
Class 2A
Section 1
7:30 pm Ambridge at Beaver Area
7:30 pm North Catholic at Hopewell
7:30 pm Quaker Valley at Central Valley
Section 2
7 pm Apollo Ridge at Deer Lakes
7:30 pm Knoch at Highlands
5:15 p.m. Valley at Freeport
Section 3
7 pm East Allegheny at Yough
7 p.m. Mount Pleasant at Woodland Hills
7:30 pm Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley
Section 4
7 pm McGuffey at South Park
6 pm Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks
7 pm West Mifflin at Brownsville
Class 1A
Section 1
6:30 pm Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic
3:45 pm Jeannette at Riverview
7 pm Steel Valley at Springdale
Section 2
7 pm Beth-Center at South Allegheny
7:30 pm Charleroi at Waynesburg Central
4 pm Chartiers-Houston at Monessen
Section 3
3:30 pm Sewickley Academy at Riverside
Section 4
7 pm Aquinas Academy at Carlynton
5:30 pm Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of Sacred Heart
3:30 pm Ellis School at Winchester Thurston
Non-Conference
7:30 pm Avonworth at Slippery Rock