WPIAL Soccer Schedule (9/14/2022) | Pittsburgh Soccer Now







We are combining the scoreboard Tonight between the girls and boys matches on the schedule, although the order of games this week flips to the girls playing more games on Monday and Wednesday, with the boys Heavily featuring on Tuesday and Thursday.

Remember, you can share updates to the schedule including scores/updates/photos and videos both on Twitter using #WPIALSoccer or tagging @pghsoccernow or by messaging us via email or DM.

WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule (9/14/2022)

C lass 2A

Section 1

5 pm South Park at South Allegheny

Non-Conference

4 pm ELizabeth Forward at Southmoreland

WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule (9/14/2022)

Class 4A

Section 1

7:30 pm Fox Chapel at North Allegheny

7:30 pm North Hills at Seneca Valley

7 pm Pine-Richland at Allderdice

7:30 pm Shaler at Butler

Section 2

8 pm Hempfield at Canon-McMillan

7:45 pm Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township

7:30 pm Norwin at Baldwin

7:30 pm Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park

Class 3A

Section 1

TBA Armstrong at Obama Academy

7:30 pm Mars at Indiana

7:30 pm Oakland Catholic at Kiski Area

Section 2

7:30 pm Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands

7:30 pm Ringgold at Belle Vernon

7:30 pm Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin

Section 3

7:30 pm Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford

7:30 pm Latrobe at Franklin Regional

7 pm Plum at Penn Hills

Section 4

7:45 pm Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny

7:30 pm Moon at South Fayette

7:30 pm Trinity at Montour

Class 2A

Section 1

7:30 pm Ambridge at Beaver Area

7:30 pm North Catholic at Hopewell

7:30 pm Quaker Valley at Central Valley

Section 2

7 pm Apollo Ridge at Deer Lakes

7:30 pm Knoch at Highlands

5:15 p.m. Valley at Freeport

Section 3

7 pm East Allegheny at Yough

7 p.m. Mount Pleasant at Woodland Hills

7:30 pm Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley

Section 4

7 pm McGuffey at South Park

6 pm Shady Side Academy at Keystone Oaks

7 pm West Mifflin at Brownsville

Class 1A

Section 1

6:30 pm Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic

3:45 pm Jeannette at Riverview

7 pm Steel Valley at Springdale

Section 2

7 pm Beth-Center at South Allegheny

7:30 pm Charleroi at Waynesburg Central

4 pm Chartiers-Houston at Monessen

Section 3

3:30 pm Sewickley Academy at Riverside

Section 4

7 pm Aquinas Academy at Carlynton

5:30 pm Bishop Canevin at Our Lady of Sacred Heart

3:30 pm Ellis School at Winchester Thurston

Non-Conference

7:30 pm Avonworth at Slippery Rock









