WPIAL Soccer Schedule (9/12/2022) | Pittsburgh Soccer Now

As a new week of high school soccer resumes, we’ll be combining the scoreboard Tonight between the girls and boys matches on the schedule, although the order of games this week flips to the girls playing more games on Monday and Wednesday, with the boys Heavily featuring on Tuesday and Thursday.

WPIAL Girls Soccer Schedule / Scoreboard (9/12/2022)

WPIAL Girls Soccer Standings (9/11/2022)

Class 4A

Section 1

8 pm Allderdice at Butler

7:30 pm North Allegheny at North Hills

7:30 pm Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland

7 pm Shaler at Fox Chapel

Section 2

7:30 pm Baldwin at Bethel Park

7:30 pm Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair

7:45 pm Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon

7:30 pm Peters Township at Norwin

Class 3A

Section 1

7:30 pm Indiana at Oakland Catholic

7:30 pm Kiski Area at Armstrong

7:30 pm Obama Academy at Hampton

Section 2

7:30 pm Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon

7:30 pm Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward

7:30 pm Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson

Section 3

7:30 pm Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem

7 pm Penn Hills at Latrobe

7:30 pm Penn-Trafford at Gateway

Section 4

7:30 pm Montour at Moon

7:30 pm South Fayette at Blackhawk

7:30 pm West Allegheny at Trinity

Class 2A

Section 1

7:30 pm Beaver Area at Avonworth

7:30 pm Central Valley at Ambridge

6:30 pm Hopewell at Quaker Valley

Section 2

7:30 pm Deer Lakes at Burrell

6 pm Freeport at Apollo Ridge

7 pm Highlands at Valley

Section 3

7:30 pm Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley

6 p.m. Woodland Hills at East Allegheny

7:30 pm Yough at Southmoreland

Section 4

7:30 pm Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin

7 pm McGuffey at Brownsville

6:30 pm South Park at Shady Side Academy

Class 1A

Section 1

7 pm Greensburg Central Catholic at Seton LaSalle

6 pm Riverview at Steel Valley

6:30 pm Springdale at Serra Catholic

Section 2

7 pm Monessen at Bentworth

7:30 pm South Allegheny at Chartiers-Houston

7 pm Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center

Section 3

7:30 pm Mohawk at Freedom

6 pm Riverside at South Side Beaver

Section 4

5 pm Ellis School at Carlynton

4 pm Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Aquinas Academy

6 pm Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin

Non-Conference

7:30 pm Chartiers Valley at Mars

4 pm Knoch at Slippery Rock

WPIAL Boys Soccer Schedule / Scoreboard (9/12/2022)

WPIAL Boys Soccer Standings (9/11/2022)

Class 4A

Section 1

7:30 pm Pine-Richland at Central Catholic

Class 1A

Section 4

7 pm Bishop Canevin at Carlynton

Non-Conference

5:15 pm Altoona at Allderdice

7:30 pm Brashear at Montour

3:45 pm Hampton at Knoch

6 pm Mohawk at Freedom

7:30 pm Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville

7 pm Youth at Charleroi









