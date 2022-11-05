WPIAL Soccer Boys Class 1A Championship: Winchester Thurston 2-1 Charleroi (2nd Half)









Photo courtesy of Ed Thompson

WPIAL Soccer Boys Class 1A Championship

Winchester Thurston (15-2-1) vs Charleroi (17-2-0)

Friday, November 4, 2022 | 8 pm | Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Live Stream: TribHSSN

Match Updates

STARTING XI:

WINCHESTER THURSTON: Musekamp (GK), Daboo, Koeppl, Koll, Tuti, Akdogan, Hauskrecht, Poller-Prince, Miller, Leibovich, Votroba-Drzal

CHARLEROI: Mazon (GK), Jake Chambers, Barcus, Pringle, Klinger, Patterson, Joel Chambers, Large, McIntyre, Patterson, Burkholder

2′ – The Bears come out in a 4-5-1 to counter the Cougars’ 4-4-2. Winchester Thurston earns the game’s first free kick from the top of the center third, but after a blocked shot and a subsequent miss, the Cougars have a goal kick.

4′ – GOAL TO THE BEARS! Just too much pressure on Charleroi deep in their own box, and WT’s Jordan Poller-Prince smashes a rebound from the left elbow into the far corner of the net! WT 1-0 CC

11′ GOAL TO THE COUGARS! Moments after an attempt from the top of the center third(!) rings off the crossbar, Bryce Large comes up big with a distant Rocket that goes over the outstretched hands of Adrian Musekamp! WT 1-1 CC

22′ – Oliver Daboo, last year’s state final hero, with some gorgeous dribbling all the way down the right flank, but his deep cross goes by everybody for a Charleroi throw-in. WT 1-1 CC

30′ – Landon Barcus creates some space in the attacking third, but his low, dribbling Strike from above the box goes wide to the right of the goal. Feels like the first scoring chance in a while for the Cougars. WT 1-1 CC

33′ – GOAL TO THE BEARS! Alex Hauskrecht pulls up to the edge of the arc and blasts a low line-drive inside the near post that stuns a motionless Nate Mazon! Nice hit by the Riverhounds Academy product! WT 2-1 CC

Halftime at Highmark, Winchester Thurston 2-1 Charleroi. The Cougars Survive another tense moment, deep in the box, after some very crisp ball movement by the Bears before the horn.

Technotronic’s “Pump Up the Jam” serenades us, of varying generations, in the press box. Godspeed, Ya Kid K, Wherever you are. (If this is your doing, WPIAL communications aide Ethan Woy, then, well played, sir.)

Well, apropos of my previous comment, the Bears were “hip,” and “hopping,” throughout that first half, though team stats look fairly even. Charleroi did a nice job breaking down WT in the defensive third. But it needs to find some high-percentage scoring chances to get back into this.

50′ – Oh boy…Hauskrecht nearly scores a golazo off a free kick from the left wing after enduring a flagrant foul. The follow-up is punched aside by a Desperate Mazon to keep the Cougars within reach. WT 2-1 CC

Preview

Winchester Thurston are looking to win back-to-back WPIAL titles, but they’ll face a Stern test from No. 8 seed Charleroi, who knocked off both the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds, Greensburg Central Catholic and Eden Christian, to get to their first-ever WPIAL Soccer Championship game.

The No. 2 Seeded Bears have managed their way through the season, not quite as impressive as last season’s undefeated campaign, finding a few losses along the way (to Class 4A North Allegheny and to section Rival Springdale), but when things have mattered most, they’ ve pulled through to win another Section title and have turned things up to another level in the Playoffs to get back to Highmark Stadium. In the semifinal round, they were also pushed by a strong Eden Christian side, but eventually Tomer Tuti scored the game-winning goal in the first overtime. The Riverhounds Academy connection of all-state Alex Hauskrecht and Oliver Daboo, who scored the golden goal in the PIAA Championship game last year, have led their school to unprecedented heights in the past four years. Hauskrecht led the Bears’ scoring with 22 goals in the regular season and Daboo has been the assist machine for WT.

Charleroi have shown remarkable resilience, as they were topped twice this season by section rival, and top seeded Greensburg Central Catholic, yet they found a way to earn a 3-2 win when it mattered most, in the Quarterfinal round.

Dropping down to Class A due to PIAA realignment this season. Charleroi’s only two losses were to Greensburg Central Catholic, who they finished runner up in Section 2.

Otherwise, against Class 1A competition, the Cougars have outscored opponents 93-22 this season.

The Cougars are led by Bryce Large (21 goals) and Arlo McIntyre (18). McIntyre, the brother of current Pitt player, Eben McIntyre, scored in the semifinal win vs Eden Christian.

These are two teams capable of scoring a lot of goals, but they’ve also survived playoff tests where they’ve had to grind out victories. If both sides come out looking to get on the front foot, this match could very well become an open-ended shootout.

Team Profiles & How They Got To Highmark

Winchester Thurston (Defending WPIAL Champions; Section 3 Champions)

Nickname: Bears

Roster

Head Coach – Adam Brownold

1st Round – def California, 8-1

Quarterfinal Rd – def Serra Catholic, 4-0

Semifinal Rd – def Sewickley Academy, 4-3

Charleroi (Section 2 Runner-Up)

Nickname: Cougars

Roster

Head Coach – Jonathan Ducoli

1st Round – def Freedom, 2-0

Quarterfinal Rd. – def Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-2

Semifinal Rd. – def Eden Christian, 1-0

PSN Recent Coverage of Boys Class 1A Soccer

WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Championship Games are set

WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 4A and Class 1A Semifinal Round Scoreboard (11/1/2022)

WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 1A Quarterfinal Round (10/29/2022)

Road To Highmark: WPIAL Boys Soccer playoff seeding projections (2022)

Photo Gallery: Winchester Thurston 5, Penn-Trafford 0 (JRK Memorial Classic)

Past Class 1A WPIAL Championships Coverage

Get the Frock Out: Winchester Thurston Boys Grab WPIAL Gold from GCC

Ward’s brilliant Strike lifts Greensburg Central Catholic to WPIAL title











