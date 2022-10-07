WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 6, 2022

By:



Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Chaz Ball | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Alaina Whitlinger hits against North Allegheny on Aug. 29.

The 2021 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has two weeks remaining.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball Playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, Oct. 21.

Here is the latest list of teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball playoffs.

Class 4A

6 out of a possible 12 teams clinched a playoff berth

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Peters Township Indians

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Shaler Titans

Norwin Knights

Class 3A

8 out of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth

Hampton Talbots

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Colonials by Albert Gallat

North Catholic Trojans

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Blackhawk Cougars

Latrobe Wildcats

Armstrong River Hawks

Class 2A

8 out of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth

Shenango Wildcats

South Park Eagles

Brownsville Falcons

Southmoreland Scotties

Avonworth Antelopes

Freeport Yellowjackets

Deer Lakes Lancers

Burrell Buccaneers

Class A

9 out of a possible 16 teams clinched a playoff berth

Union Scotties

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Frazier Commodores

Mapletown Maples

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders

Carlynton Cougars

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Serra Catholic Eagles