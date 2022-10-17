WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 16, 2022

By:



Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 9:29 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Derry’s Ally Loucks serves the ball against Penn-Trafford during the Penn-Trafford volleyball tournament Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Penn-Trafford High School.

The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one week remaining.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason.

Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball Playoffs begins with the Volleyball Playoff Pairings Show on Friday.

Here is the latest list of girls volleyball teams that qualified for the district girls volleyball Playoffs through Sunday:.

Class 4A

11 of a possible 14 teams clinched a playoff berth:

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Seneca Valley Raiders

North Hills Indians

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Shaler Titans

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Class 3A

11 of a possible 20 teams clinched a playoff berth:

Hampton Talbots

Gateway Gators

Plum Mustangs

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Colonials by Albert Gallat

North Catholic Trojans

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Blackhawk Cougars

Knoch Knights

Latrobe Wildcats

Armstrong River Hawks

Class 2A

20 of a possible 22 teams clinched a playoff berth:

Shenango Wildcats

Beaver Bobcats

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

South Park Eagles

Fort Cherry Rangers

Brentwood Spartans

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Brownsville Falcons

Bentworth Bearcats

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Avonworth Antelopes

Central Valley Warriors

Quaker Valley Quakers

Hopewell Vikings

Freeport Yellowjackets

Burrell Buccaneers

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Class A

15 of a possible 17 teams clinched a playoff berth:

Union Scotties

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

Beaver County Christian Eagles

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Frazier Commodores

Mapletown Maples

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin’s Crusaders

Carlynton Cougars

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Serra Catholic Eagles

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Leechburg Blue Devils

Trinity Christian Academy Falcons