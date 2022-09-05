WPIAL Girls Soccer Standings (9/5/2022)
It’s been a little more than a week since the start of the girls’ high school soccer season.
Labor Day will provide a day off from the match schedule, but teams will resume with section play this coming week. Only a few sections and schools didn’t start section play last week (Class 2A, Section 4 & Class 1A, Section 4 primarily). Coming out of the regular Monday-Wednesday rotation for section matches, most girls teams will only play one scheduled section match this week due to the holiday on Monday.
We are not big proponents of rankings, and you should not expect to see any formal rankings from Pittsburgh Soccer Now (although we did post a ‘players and teams to watch’ post for both boys and girls at the start of the season. The Rationale here is that it’s really unfair to the teams who we have not seen, as the Greatest indicator of how good teams are coming with actually watching them and the old-fashioned ‘eye-ball test’. Thus, we stick to posting the standings each week, and let the chips fall where they may, and the cream rise to the top every year at the end of the season.
Which match are we looking forward to this week?
Here’s a good one…
Wednesday, September 7
Greater Latrobe vs Plum (Class 3A, Section 3) – the running three-time WPIAL Class 3A runner-up, Plum, still has scoring Firepower with Kaitlyn Killinger leading the way, but Latrobe gets their first test after stepping down in classification, Regan Rielly and Robin Reilly are the two ‘Players to Watch ‘ for Latrobe, who played Norwin to a draw on Saturday at the Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic.
Good luck to all the teams in the coming week.
|WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 (4A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|North Allegheny
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Seneca Valley
|1-0-1
|1-0-1
|Fox Chapel
|1-0-1
|3-1-1
|Allderdice
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Shaler
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Butler
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pine-Richland
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|North Hills
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|WPIAL Class 4A Section 2 (4A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Bethel Park
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Upper St. Clair
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Mt. Lebanon
|2-0-0
|2-0-2
|Norwin
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|Peters Township
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|Baldwin
|0-2-0
|0-2-1
|Canon-McMillan
|0-2-0
|0-2-1
|Hempfield
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 (3A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Mars
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|Kiski Area
|1-0-0
|2-1-1
|Oakland Catholic
|1-0-0
|1-1-1
|Hampton
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Indiana
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Armstrong
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Obama Academy
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|WPIAL Class 3A Section 2 (3A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Laurel Highlands
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Thomas Jefferson
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Ringgold
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|Elizabeth Forward
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Uniontown
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Belle Vernon
|0-2-0
|0-2-1
|by Albert Gallatin
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Connellsville
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 (3A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Plum
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Latrobe
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|Franklin Regional
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Penn-Trafford
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Gateway
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|Penn Hills
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Greensburg Salem
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|WPIAL Class 3A Section 4 (3A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Moon
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|West Allegheny
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|South Fayette
|1-0-0
|2-1-1
|Blackhawk
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Chartiers Valley
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Montour
|0-1-0
|1-1-1
|Trinity
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 (2A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Beaver Area
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Avonworth
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|North Catholic
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Umbridge
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Central Valley
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|Hopewell
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Quaker Valley
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 (2A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Freeport
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Burrell
|1-0-0
|2-0-1
|Valley
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Deer Lakes
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Apollo Ridge
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Highlands
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|Knoch
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|WPIAL Class 2A Section 3 (2A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Southmoreland
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Mount Pleasant
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Woodland Hills
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Yough
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|East Allegheny
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Ligonier Valley
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 (2A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Keystone Oaks
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|South Park
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|West Mifflin
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|McGuffey
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Shady Side Academy
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Brownsville
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|WPIAL Class 1A Section 1 (1A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Seton LaSalle
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|Serra Catholic
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Springdale
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Greensburg Central Catholic
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Riverview
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Steel Valley
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|Jeanette
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|WPIAL Class 1A Section 2 (1A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Chartiers-Houston
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Waynesburg Central
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|South Allegheny
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Charleroi
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Beth Center
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|Monessen
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Bentworth
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|WPIAL Class 1A Section 3 (1A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Sewickley Academy
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Freedom
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Riverside
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Eden Christian
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|South Side Beaver
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Mohawk
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|Neshannock
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|WPIAL Class 1A Section 4 (1A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Aquinas Academy
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|of Bishop Canev
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Our Lady of Sacred Heart
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Ellis School
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Carlynton
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|Winchester Thurston
|0-0-0
|0-0-0