





It’s been a little more than a week since the start of the girls’ high school soccer season.

Labor Day will provide a day off from the match schedule, but teams will resume with section play this coming week. Only a few sections and schools didn’t start section play last week (Class 2A, Section 4 & Class 1A, Section 4 primarily). Coming out of the regular Monday-Wednesday rotation for section matches, most girls teams will only play one scheduled section match this week due to the holiday on Monday.

We are not big proponents of rankings, and you should not expect to see any formal rankings from Pittsburgh Soccer Now (although we did post a ‘players and teams to watch’ post for both boys and girls at the start of the season. The Rationale here is that it’s really unfair to the teams who we have not seen, as the Greatest indicator of how good teams are coming with actually watching them and the old-fashioned ‘eye-ball test’. Thus, we stick to posting the standings each week, and let the chips fall where they may, and the cream rise to the top every year at the end of the season.

Which match are we looking forward to this week?

Here’s a good one…

Wednesday, September 7

Greater Latrobe vs Plum (Class 3A, Section 3) – the running three-time WPIAL Class 3A runner-up, Plum, still has scoring Firepower with Kaitlyn Killinger leading the way, but Latrobe gets their first test after stepping down in classification, Regan Rielly and Robin Reilly are the two ‘Players to Watch ‘ for Latrobe, who played Norwin to a draw on Saturday at the Moe Rosensteel Memorial Kickoff Classic.

WPIAL Girls Soccer Standings (9/5/2022)

WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 (4A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record North Allegheny 2-0-0 4-0-0 Seneca Valley 1-0-1 1-0-1 Fox Chapel 1-0-1 3-1-1 Allderdice 1-1-0 2-1-0 Shaler 1-1-0 2-2-0 Butler 0-1-0 1-1-0 Pine-Richland 0-1-0 0-1-0 North Hills 0-2-0 0-2-0 WPIAL Class 4A Section 2 (4A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Bethel Park 2-0-0 4-0-0 Upper St. Clair 2-0-0 2-0-0 Mt. Lebanon 2-0-0 2-0-2 Norwin 1-1-0 1-1-1 Peters Township 1-1-0 1-1-1 Baldwin 0-2-0 0-2-1 Canon-McMillan 0-2-0 0-2-1 Hempfield 0-2-0 0-3-0 WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 (3A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Mars 2-0-0 3-0-0 Kiski Area 1-0-0 2-1-1 Oakland Catholic 1-0-0 1-1-1 Hampton 1-1-0 2-1-0 Indiana 1-1-0 2-2-0 Armstrong 0-2-0 1-3-0 Obama Academy 0-2-0 0-3-0 WPIAL Class 3A Section 2 (3A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Laurel Highlands 2-0-0 4-0-0 Thomas Jefferson 2-0-0 4-0-0 Ringgold 2-0-0 4-1-0 Elizabeth Forward 1-0-0 1-0-0 Uniontown 0-1-0 0-1-0 Belle Vernon 0-2-0 0-2-1 by Albert Gallatin 0-2-0 0-2-0 Connellsville 0-2-0 0-4-0 WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 (3A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Plum 2-0-0 2-0-0 Latrobe 1-0-0 1-0-1 Franklin Regional 1-0-0 2-1-0 Penn-Trafford 1-1-0 1-1-0 Gateway 1-1-0 1-3-0 Penn Hills 0-2-0 1-2-0 Greensburg Salem 0-2-0 1-3-0 WPIAL Class 3A Section 4 (3A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Moon 1-0-0 1-0-0 West Allegheny 1-0-0 3-1-0 South Fayette 1-0-0 2-1-1 Blackhawk 0-1-0 1-1-0 Chartiers Valley 0-1-0 1-1-0 Montour 0-1-0 1-1-1 Trinity 0-0-0 0-2-0 WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 (2A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Beaver Area 1-0-0 2-0-0 Avonworth 1-0-0 2-1-0 North Catholic 1-0-0 1-1-0 Umbridge 0-1-0 1-1-0 Central Valley 0-1-0 1-3-0 Hopewell 0-1-0 0-2-0 Quaker Valley 0-0-0 1-0-0 WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 (2A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Freeport 1-0-0 3-0-0 Burrell 1-0-0 2-0-1 Valley 1-0-0 2-1-0 Deer Lakes 1-1-0 2-1-0 Apollo Ridge 0-1-0 0-1-0 Highlands 0-2-0 0-4-0 Knoch 0-0-0 0-1-0 WPIAL Class 2A Section 3 (2A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Southmoreland 0-0-0 2-0-0 Mount Pleasant 0-0-0 1-0-0 Woodland Hills 0-0-0 1-1-0 Yough 0-0-0 1-1-0 East Allegheny 0-0-0 0-1-0 Ligonier Valley 0-0-0 0-2-0 WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 (2A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Keystone Oaks 0-0-0 2-1-0 South Park 0-0-0 2-1-0 West Mifflin 0-0-0 2-1-0 McGuffey 0-0-0 1-1-0 Shady Side Academy 0-0-0 1-1-0 Brownsville 0-0-0 0-1-0 WPIAL Class 1A Section 1 (1A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Seton LaSalle 2-0-0 3-0-0 Serra Catholic 2-0-0 2-0-0 Springdale 1-0-0 1-1-0 Greensburg Central Catholic 0-1-0 0-1-0 Riverview 0-1-0 0-1-0 Steel Valley 0-1-0 0-3-0 Jeanette 0-2-0 0-3-0 WPIAL Class 1A Section 2 (1A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Chartiers-Houston 2-0-0 4-0-0 Waynesburg Central 2-0-0 3-1-0 South Allegheny 1-0-0 1-2-0 Charleroi 1-1-0 1-2-0 Beth Center 0-1-0 0-2-0 Monessen 0-2-0 1-2-0 Bentworth 0-2-0 0-3-0 WPIAL Class 1A Section 3 (1A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Sewickley Academy 1-0-0 2-0-0 Freedom 1-0-0 1-2-0 Riverside 0-1-0 1-1-0 Eden Christian 0-1-0 0-1-0 South Side Beaver 0-0-0 1-1-0 Mohawk 0-0-0 0-2-0 Neshannock 0-0-0 0-0-0 WPIAL Class 1A Section 4 (1A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Aquinas Academy 0-0-0 2-1-0 of Bishop Canev 0-0-0 2-1-0 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 0-0-0 1-1-0 Ellis School 0-0-0 0-1-0 Carlynton 0-0-0 0-2-0 Winchester Thurston 0-0-0 0-0-0









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).