WPIAL Girls Soccer Standings (9/11/2022)



After two full weeks of action, we are starting to see some very competitive section competition heating up across the WPIAL in girls soccer.

Here are the latest standings as there are only six teams remaining with unbeaten records:

  • 4A: North Allegheny, Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon
  • 3A: Mars, Laurel Highlands, Thomas Jefferson, Plum, Moon
  • 2A: Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland
  • 1A: Winchester Thurston, Sewickley Academy, Serra Catholic

Class 4A

Section 1
Team Conf.
Record		 Overall
Record
North Allegheny 3-0-0 6-0-0
Seneca Valley 2-0-1 3-0-1
Fox Chapel 1-1-1 3-2-1
Pine-Richland 1-1-0 1-1-0
Allderdice 1-2-0 2-2-0
Shaler 1-2-0 2-3-1
North Hills 1-2-0 1-3-0
Butler 0-2-0 1-3-0

Section 2

Team
Bethel Park 3-0-0 5-0-0
Mt. Lebanon 3-0-0 4-0-2
Peters Township 2-1-0 3-1-1
Upper St. Clair 2-1-0 2-1-0
Canon-McMillan 1-2-0 1-3-1
Norwin 1-2-0 1-3-1
Baldwin 0-3-0 1-4-1
Hempfield 0-3-0 0-5-0

Class 3A

Section 1

Team

Conf.
Record

Overall
Record
Mars 3-0-0 4-0-0
Hampton 2-1-0 4-1-0
Indiana 2-1-0 3-2-1
Kiski Area 1-1-0 2-2-1
Oakland Catholic 1-1-0 1-2-1
Obama Academy 0-2-0 0-4-0
Armstrong 0-3-0 1-4-0

Section 2

Team
Laurel Highlands 3-0-0 5-0-0
Thomas Jefferson 2-0-0 4-0-0
Elizabeth Forward 2-0-0 2-1-0
Ringgold 3-1-0 6-2-0
Connellsville 2-2-0 2-4-0
Belle Vernon 0-3-0 1-3-1
by Albert Gallatin 0-3-0 0-3-0
Uniontown 0-3-0 0-3-0

Section 3

Team
Plum 3-0-0 4-0-0
Franklin Regional 2-0-0 4-1-0
Penn-Trafford 1-1-0 2-2-0
Latrobe 1-1-0 1-2-1
Greensburg Salem 1-2-0 3-3-0
Gateway 1-2-0 1-4-0
Penn Hills 0-3-0 1-5-0

Section 4

Team
Moon 2-0-0 3-0-0
South Fayette 1-0-0 3-1-1
Chartiers Valley 1-1-0 4-1-0
West Allegheny 1-1-0 3-3-0
Montour 1-1-0 2-2-1
Trinity 0-1-0 0-3-0
Blackhawk 0-2-0 1-3-0

Class 2A

Team

Conf.
Record

Overall
Record
Avonworth 2-0-0 3-1-0
North Catholic 2-0-0 3-1-0
Beaver Area 1-0-0 3-0-0
Hopewell 1-1-0 1-3-0
Quaker Valley 0-1-0 1-2-0
Umbridge 0-2-0 2-2-0
Central Valley 0-2-0 1-4-0

Section 2

Team
Freeport 2-0-0 4-0-0
Knoch 2-0-0 2-2-0
Deer Lakes 1-1-0 3-1-0
Valley 1-1-0 2-2-0
Apollo Ridge 1-1-0 1-1-0
Burrell 1-2-0 2-2-1
Highlands 0-3-0 0-5-0

Section 3

Team
Mount Pleasant 1-0-0 4-0-0
Southmoreland 1-0-0 4-0-0
Yough 1-0-0 2-1-0
Woodland Hills 0-1-0 2-2-0
Ligonier Valley 0-1-0 1-4-0
East Allegheny 0-1-0 0-3-0

Section 4

Team
Keystone Oaks 1-0-0 3-1-0
South Park 1-0-0 3-1-0
Shady Side Academy 1-0-0 2-1-0
McGuffey 0-1-0 3-3-0
West Mifflin 0-1-0 2-2-0
Brownsville 0-1-0 0-2-0

Class 1A

Section 1

Team

Conf.
Record

Overall
Record
Serra Catholic 3-0-0 5-0-0
Springdale 2-0-0 2-1-0
Seton LaSalle 2-1-0 3-1-0
Steel Valley 1-1-0 1-4-0
Greensburg Central Catholic 0-1-0 0-1-0
Riverview 0-2-0 0-2-0
Jeanette 0-3-0 0-5-0

Section 2

Team
Waynesburg Central 3-0-0 4-1-0
South Allegheny 1-0-1 1-2-1
Chartiers-Houston 2-1-0 4-1-0
Charleroi 2-1-0 2-3-0
Bentworth 0-2-1 0-3-1
Monessen 0-2-0 1-2-0
Beth Center 0-2-0 0-4-0
Section 3

Team
Sewickley Academy 2-0-0 4-0-0
Freedom 1-0-0 3-2-0
Riverside 1-1-0 2-1-0
South Side Beaver 0-1-0 1-3-0
Eden Christian 0-2-0 1-2-0
Mohawk 0-0-0 1-3-0

Section 4

Team
Winchester Thurston 1-0-0 1-0-0
of Bishop Canev 1-0-0 3-2-0
Aquinas Academy 0-1-0 2-2-0
Ellis School 0-1-0 0-3-0
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 0-0-0 1-2-0
Carlynton 0-0-0 0-2-0






