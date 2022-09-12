WPIAL Girls Soccer Standings (9/11/2022)
After two full weeks of action, we are starting to see some very competitive section competition heating up across the WPIAL in girls soccer.
Here are the latest standings as there are only six teams remaining with unbeaten records:
- 4A: North Allegheny, Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon
- 3A: Mars, Laurel Highlands, Thomas Jefferson, Plum, Moon
- 2A: Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland
- 1A: Winchester Thurston, Sewickley Academy, Serra Catholic
|
Class 4A
Section 1
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|North Allegheny
|3-0-0
|6-0-0
|Seneca Valley
|2-0-1
|3-0-1
|Fox Chapel
|1-1-1
|3-2-1
|Pine-Richland
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Allderdice
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Shaler
|1-2-0
|2-3-1
|North Hills
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Butler
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|
Section 2
Team
|Bethel Park
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|Mt. Lebanon
|3-0-0
|4-0-2
|Peters Township
|2-1-0
|3-1-1
|Upper St. Clair
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Canon-McMillan
|1-2-0
|1-3-1
|Norwin
|1-2-0
|1-3-1
|Baldwin
|0-3-0
|1-4-1
|Hempfield
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|
Class 3A
Section 1
Team
|
Conf.
|
Overall
|Mars
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|Hampton
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|Indiana
|2-1-0
|3-2-1
|Kiski Area
|1-1-0
|2-2-1
|Oakland Catholic
|1-1-0
|1-2-1
|Obama Academy
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|Armstrong
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|
Section 2
Team
|Laurel Highlands
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|Thomas Jefferson
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Elizabeth Forward
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Ringgold
|3-1-0
|6-2-0
|Connellsville
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|Belle Vernon
|0-3-0
|1-3-1
|by Albert Gallatin
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|Uniontown
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|
Section 3
Team
|Plum
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|Franklin Regional
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|Penn-Trafford
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Latrobe
|1-1-0
|1-2-1
|Greensburg Salem
|1-2-0
|3-3-0
|Gateway
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|Penn Hills
|0-3-0
|1-5-0
|
Section 4
Team
|Moon
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|South Fayette
|1-0-0
|3-1-1
|Chartiers Valley
|1-1-0
|4-1-0
|West Allegheny
|1-1-0
|3-3-0
|Montour
|1-1-0
|2-2-1
|Trinity
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|Blackhawk
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|
Class 2A
Team
|
Conf.
|
Overall
|Avonworth
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|North Catholic
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Beaver Area
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Hopewell
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|Quaker Valley
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Umbridge
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|Central Valley
|0-2-0
|1-4-0
|
Section 2
Team
|Freeport
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Knoch
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|Deer Lakes
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|Valley
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Apollo Ridge
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Burrell
|1-2-0
|2-2-1
|Highlands
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|
Section 3
Team
|Mount Pleasant
|1-0-0
|4-0-0
|Southmoreland
|1-0-0
|4-0-0
|Yough
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Woodland Hills
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|Ligonier Valley
|0-1-0
|1-4-0
|East Allegheny
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|
Section 4
Team
|Keystone Oaks
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|South Park
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|Shady Side Academy
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|McGuffey
|0-1-0
|3-3-0
|West Mifflin
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|Brownsville
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|
Class 1A
Section 1
Team
|
Conf.
|
Overall
|Serra Catholic
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|Springdale
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Seton LaSalle
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Steel Valley
|1-1-0
|1-4-0
|Greensburg Central Catholic
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Riverview
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Jeanette
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|
Section 2
Team
|Waynesburg Central
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|South Allegheny
|1-0-1
|1-2-1
|Chartiers-Houston
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|Charleroi
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|Bentworth
|0-2-1
|0-3-1
|Monessen
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Beth Center
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|Section 3
Team
|Sewickley Academy
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Freedom
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|Riverside
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|South Side Beaver
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|Eden Christian
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Mohawk
|0-0-0
|1-3-0
|
Section 4
Team
|Winchester Thurston
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|of Bishop Canev
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|Aquinas Academy
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|Ellis School
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|Our Lady of Sacred Heart
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Carlynton
|0-0-0
|0-2-0