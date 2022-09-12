WPIAL Girls Soccer Standings (9/11/2022)







After two full weeks of action, we are starting to see some very competitive section competition heating up across the WPIAL in girls soccer.

Here are the latest standings as there are only six teams remaining with unbeaten records:

4A: North Allegheny, Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon

3A: Mars, Laurel Highlands, Thomas Jefferson, Plum, Moon

2A: Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland

1A: Winchester Thurston, Sewickley Academy, Serra Catholic

Class 4A Section 1 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record North Allegheny 3-0-0 6-0-0 Seneca Valley 2-0-1 3-0-1 Fox Chapel 1-1-1 3-2-1 Pine-Richland 1-1-0 1-1-0 Allderdice 1-2-0 2-2-0 Shaler 1-2-0 2-3-1 North Hills 1-2-0 1-3-0 Butler 0-2-0 1-3-0 Section 2 Team Bethel Park 3-0-0 5-0-0 Mt. Lebanon 3-0-0 4-0-2 Peters Township 2-1-0 3-1-1 Upper St. Clair 2-1-0 2-1-0 Canon-McMillan 1-2-0 1-3-1 Norwin 1-2-0 1-3-1 Baldwin 0-3-0 1-4-1 Hempfield 0-3-0 0-5-0 Class 3A Section 1 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Mars 3-0-0 4-0-0 Hampton 2-1-0 4-1-0 Indiana 2-1-0 3-2-1 Kiski Area 1-1-0 2-2-1 Oakland Catholic 1-1-0 1-2-1 Obama Academy 0-2-0 0-4-0 Armstrong 0-3-0 1-4-0 Section 2 Team Laurel Highlands 3-0-0 5-0-0 Thomas Jefferson 2-0-0 4-0-0 Elizabeth Forward 2-0-0 2-1-0 Ringgold 3-1-0 6-2-0 Connellsville 2-2-0 2-4-0 Belle Vernon 0-3-0 1-3-1 by Albert Gallatin 0-3-0 0-3-0 Uniontown 0-3-0 0-3-0 Section 3 Team Plum 3-0-0 4-0-0 Franklin Regional 2-0-0 4-1-0 Penn-Trafford 1-1-0 2-2-0 Latrobe 1-1-0 1-2-1 Greensburg Salem 1-2-0 3-3-0 Gateway 1-2-0 1-4-0 Penn Hills 0-3-0 1-5-0 Section 4 Team Moon 2-0-0 3-0-0 South Fayette 1-0-0 3-1-1 Chartiers Valley 1-1-0 4-1-0 West Allegheny 1-1-0 3-3-0 Montour 1-1-0 2-2-1 Trinity 0-1-0 0-3-0 Blackhawk 0-2-0 1-3-0 Class 2A Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Avonworth 2-0-0 3-1-0 North Catholic 2-0-0 3-1-0 Beaver Area 1-0-0 3-0-0 Hopewell 1-1-0 1-3-0 Quaker Valley 0-1-0 1-2-0 Umbridge 0-2-0 2-2-0 Central Valley 0-2-0 1-4-0 Section 2 Team Freeport 2-0-0 4-0-0 Knoch 2-0-0 2-2-0 Deer Lakes 1-1-0 3-1-0 Valley 1-1-0 2-2-0 Apollo Ridge 1-1-0 1-1-0 Burrell 1-2-0 2-2-1 Highlands 0-3-0 0-5-0 Section 3 Team Mount Pleasant 1-0-0 4-0-0 Southmoreland 1-0-0 4-0-0 Yough 1-0-0 2-1-0 Woodland Hills 0-1-0 2-2-0 Ligonier Valley 0-1-0 1-4-0 East Allegheny 0-1-0 0-3-0 Section 4 Team Keystone Oaks 1-0-0 3-1-0 South Park 1-0-0 3-1-0 Shady Side Academy 1-0-0 2-1-0 McGuffey 0-1-0 3-3-0 West Mifflin 0-1-0 2-2-0 Brownsville 0-1-0 0-2-0 Class 1A Section 1 Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Serra Catholic 3-0-0 5-0-0 Springdale 2-0-0 2-1-0 Seton LaSalle 2-1-0 3-1-0 Steel Valley 1-1-0 1-4-0 Greensburg Central Catholic 0-1-0 0-1-0 Riverview 0-2-0 0-2-0 Jeanette 0-3-0 0-5-0 Section 2 Team Waynesburg Central 3-0-0 4-1-0 South Allegheny 1-0-1 1-2-1 Chartiers-Houston 2-1-0 4-1-0 Charleroi 2-1-0 2-3-0 Bentworth 0-2-1 0-3-1 Monessen 0-2-0 1-2-0 Beth Center 0-2-0 0-4-0 Section 3 Team Sewickley Academy 2-0-0 4-0-0 Freedom 1-0-0 3-2-0 Riverside 1-1-0 2-1-0 South Side Beaver 0-1-0 1-3-0 Eden Christian 0-2-0 1-2-0 Mohawk 0-0-0 1-3-0 Section 4 Team Winchester Thurston 1-0-0 1-0-0 of Bishop Canev 1-0-0 3-2-0 Aquinas Academy 0-1-0 2-2-0 Ellis School 0-1-0 0-3-0 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 0-0-0 1-2-0 Carlynton 0-0-0 0-2-0











