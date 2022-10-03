WPIAL Girls Soccer Standings (10/3/2022)
We are entering the home stretch of the season for high school girls soccer regular season in the WPIAL, as section play winds down to the final few weeks.
The season will conclude in two weeks, as the WPIAL Playoff Brackets will be announced on Wednesday, October 19.
Below are the latest standings, along with PSN’s completely unofficial playoff projections based on standings, records (taking into account both section and non-section matches). Keep in mind, the top four teams in each section will earn a playoff spot in each classification tournament, even if they are tied with the same section record.
WPIAL Class 4A
Section 1 (4A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|North Allegheny 1
|8-1-0
|12-1-0
|Seneca Valley 3
|7-0-2
|8-0-2
|Fox Chapel 7
|4-4-1
|6-6-1
|Butler 8
|4-4-0
|5-5-0
|Pine-Richland
|3-4-1
|3-4-1
|Allderdice
|3-6-0
|4-6-0
|Shaler
|2-6-0
|3-7-1
|North Hills
|1-7-0
|1-10-0
Section 2 (4A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Mt. Lebanon 2
|8-1-0
|10-1-1
|Peters Township 4
|6-1-1
|7-1-2
|Bethel Park 5
|6-2-0
|8-2-0
|Upper St. Clair 6
|6-3-0
|6-3-0
|Canon-McMillan
|4-4-1
|4-5-2
|Norwin
|3-6-0
|3-8-2
|Baldwin
|1-8-0
|2-9-1
|Hempfield
|0-9-0
|0-11-0
WPIAL Class 3A
Section 1 (3A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Mars 2
|8-0-0
|9-0-0
|Hampton 7
|6-2-0
|9-2-0
|Oakland Catholic 10
|5-2-0
|5-4-1
|Kiski Area 15
|3-4-0
|5-5-1
|Indiana
|3-4-0
|4-6-1
|Armstrong
|1-7-0
|3-9-0
|Obama Academy
|0-7-0
|0-9-0
|
Section 2 (3A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Elizabeth Forward 4
|9-0-0
|10-1-0
|Thomas Jefferson 6
|8-1-0
|10-2-0
|Ringgold 11
|6-4-0
|9-5-0
|Connellsville 16
|5-4-0
|5-7-0
|Laurel Highlands
|4-5-0
|6-5-0
|Belle Vernon
|3-5-0
|4-6-1
|by Albert Gallatin
|1-8-0
|1-9-0
|Uniontown
|0-9-0
|0-10-0
Section 3 (3A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Plum 3
|8-0-0
|10-0-0
|Latrobe 5
|5-1-1
|5-2-2
|Franklin Regional 9
|4-2-1
|6-3-2
|Penn-Trafford 13
|3-2-3
|4-3-4
|Gateway
|3-4-1
|3-7-1
|Greensburg Salem
|1-7-0
|3-9-0
|Penn Hills
|0-8-0
|2-10-0
Section 4 (3A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Moon 1
|8-0-0
|11-0-0
|South Fayette 8
|6-2-0
|8-3-1
|West Allegheny 12th
|5-3-0
|8-5-0
|Montour 14
|4-3-0
|5-4-2
|Chartiers Valley
|3-5-0
|6-6-0
|Blackhawk
|1-7-0
|2-8-1
|Trinity
|0-7-0
|0-10-0
WPIAL Class 2A
Section 1 (2A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|North Catholic 1
|7-0-0
|8-1-0
|Avonworth 5
|6-1-0
|10-2-0
|Beaver Area 12
|3-3-1
|5-3-2
|Quaker Valley 15
|3-3-0
|5-4-0
|Hopewell
|2-4-1
|2-7-1
|Central Valley
|2-5-0
|3-7-0
|Umbridge
|0-7-0
|2-9-0
Section 2 (2A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Freeport 3
|6-0-0
|9-0-0
|Knoch 8
|4-1-1
|8-3-1
|Burrell 9
|5-2-1
|8-2-2
|Valley 14
|4-3-0
|5-4-0
|Deer Lakes
|3-5-0
|7-5-0
|Apollo Ridge
|1-6-0
|1-6-0
|Highlands
|0-6-0
|0-9-0
Section 3 (2A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Mount Pleasant 4
|5-0-0
|10-0-0
|Southmoreland 6
|4-2-0
|7-2-0
|Young 10
|4-2-0
|5-4-0
|Woodland Hills 13
|3-3-0
|6-4-0
|Ligonier Valley
|1-4-0
|2-8-1
|East Allegheny
|0-6-0
|0-9-0
Section 4 (2A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|South Park 2
|6-0-0
|9-3-0
|Keystone Oaks 7
|4-1-1
|7-3-1
|Shady Side Academy 11
|4-2-0
|5-4-0
|16 West Mifflin
|1-3-1
|4-4-1
|McGuffey
|1-5-0
|4-7-0
|Brownsville
|0-5-0
|0-6-0
WPIAL Class 1A
Section 1 (1A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Springdale 1
|7-0-0
|8-1-0
|Greensburg Central Catholic 6
|5-2-0
|5-2-0
|Seton LaSalle 9
|5-2-0
|7-3-0
|Serra Catholic 11
|5-3-0
|7-4-0
|Riverview
|1-5-0
|2-5-0
|Steel Valley
|1-5-0
|1-8-0
|Jeanette
|0-7-0
|0-9-0
Section 2 (1A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Waynesburg Central 2
|8-0-0
|10-1-0
|Chartiers-Houston 7
|7-1-0
|10-2-0
|Charleroi 12
|4-4-0
|5-6-0
|South Allegheny 16
|3-3-1
|4-7-1
|Bentworth
|3-4-1
|3-5-1
|Monessen
|1-7-0
|4-7-0
|Beth Center
|0-7-0
|0-10-0
Section 3 (1A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Freedom 3
|6-0-0
|9-3-0
|Mohawk 8
|5-1-0
|7-4-0
|Eden Christian 13
|2-4-0
|4-4-0
|South Side Beaver 14
|2-4-0
|5-6-0
|Sewickley Academy
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|Riverside
|2-5-0
|3-7-0
Section 4 (1A)
|Team
|Conf.
Record
|Overall
Record
|Winchester Thurston 4
|5-0-0
|5-0-0
|Our Lady of Sacred Heart 5
|5-0-0
|8-3-0
|Aquinas Academy 10
|3-3-0
|6-4-0
|15 of Bishop Canev
|2-3-0
|4-6-0
|Ellis School
|1-4-0
|1-6-0
|Carlynton
|0-6-0
|0-10-0