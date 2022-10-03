WPIAL Girls Soccer Standings (10/3/2022)









File photo courtesy Ed Thompson

We are entering the home stretch of the season for high school girls soccer regular season in the WPIAL, as section play winds down to the final few weeks.

The season will conclude in two weeks, as the WPIAL Playoff Brackets will be announced on Wednesday, October 19.

Below are the latest standings, along with PSN’s completely unofficial playoff projections based on standings, records (taking into account both section and non-section matches). Keep in mind, the top four teams in each section will earn a playoff spot in each classification tournament, even if they are tied with the same section record.

WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 (4A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record North Allegheny 1 8-1-0 12-1-0 Seneca Valley 3 7-0-2 8-0-2 Fox Chapel 7 4-4-1 6-6-1 Butler 8 4-4-0 5-5-0 Pine-Richland 3-4-1 3-4-1 Allderdice 3-6-0 4-6-0 Shaler 2-6-0 3-7-1 North Hills 1-7-0 1-10-0 Section 2 (4A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Mt. Lebanon 2 8-1-0 10-1-1 Peters Township 4 6-1-1 7-1-2 Bethel Park 5 6-2-0 8-2-0 Upper St. Clair 6 6-3-0 6-3-0 Canon-McMillan 4-4-1 4-5-2 Norwin 3-6-0 3-8-2 Baldwin 1-8-0 2-9-1 Hempfield 0-9-0 0-11-0 WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 (3A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Mars 2 8-0-0 9-0-0 Hampton 7 6-2-0 9-2-0 Oakland Catholic 10 5-2-0 5-4-1 Kiski Area 15 3-4-0 5-5-1 Indiana 3-4-0 4-6-1 Armstrong 1-7-0 3-9-0 Obama Academy 0-7-0 0-9-0 Section 2 (3A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Elizabeth Forward 4 9-0-0 10-1-0 Thomas Jefferson 6 8-1-0 10-2-0 Ringgold 11 6-4-0 9-5-0 Connellsville 16 5-4-0 5-7-0 Laurel Highlands 4-5-0 6-5-0 Belle Vernon 3-5-0 4-6-1 by Albert Gallatin 1-8-0 1-9-0 Uniontown 0-9-0 0-10-0 Section 3 (3A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Plum 3 8-0-0 10-0-0 Latrobe 5 5-1-1 5-2-2 Franklin Regional 9 4-2-1 6-3-2 Penn-Trafford 13 3-2-3 4-3-4 Gateway 3-4-1 3-7-1 Greensburg Salem 1-7-0 3-9-0 Penn Hills 0-8-0 2-10-0 Section 4 (3A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Moon 1 8-0-0 11-0-0 South Fayette 8 6-2-0 8-3-1 West Allegheny 12th 5-3-0 8-5-0 Montour 14 4-3-0 5-4-2 Chartiers Valley 3-5-0 6-6-0 Blackhawk 1-7-0 2-8-1 Trinity 0-7-0 0-10-0 WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 (2A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record North Catholic 1 7-0-0 8-1-0 Avonworth 5 6-1-0 10-2-0 Beaver Area 12 3-3-1 5-3-2 Quaker Valley 15 3-3-0 5-4-0 Hopewell 2-4-1 2-7-1 Central Valley 2-5-0 3-7-0 Umbridge 0-7-0 2-9-0 Section 2 (2A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Freeport 3 6-0-0 9-0-0 Knoch 8 4-1-1 8-3-1 Burrell 9 5-2-1 8-2-2 Valley 14 4-3-0 5-4-0 Deer Lakes 3-5-0 7-5-0 Apollo Ridge 1-6-0 1-6-0 Highlands 0-6-0 0-9-0 Section 3 (2A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Mount Pleasant 4 5-0-0 10-0-0 Southmoreland 6 4-2-0 7-2-0 Young 10 4-2-0 5-4-0 Woodland Hills 13 3-3-0 6-4-0 Ligonier Valley 1-4-0 2-8-1 East Allegheny 0-6-0 0-9-0 Section 4 (2A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record South Park 2 6-0-0 9-3-0 Keystone Oaks 7 4-1-1 7-3-1 Shady Side Academy 11 4-2-0 5-4-0 16 West Mifflin 1-3-1 4-4-1 McGuffey 1-5-0 4-7-0 Brownsville 0-5-0 0-6-0 WPIAL Class 1A Section 1 (1A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Springdale 1 7-0-0 8-1-0 Greensburg Central Catholic 6 5-2-0 5-2-0 Seton LaSalle 9 5-2-0 7-3-0 Serra Catholic 11 5-3-0 7-4-0 Riverview 1-5-0 2-5-0 Steel Valley 1-5-0 1-8-0 Jeanette 0-7-0 0-9-0 Section 2 (1A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Waynesburg Central 2 8-0-0 10-1-0 Chartiers-Houston 7 7-1-0 10-2-0 Charleroi 12 4-4-0 5-6-0 South Allegheny 16 3-3-1 4-7-1 Bentworth 3-4-1 3-5-1 Monessen 1-7-0 4-7-0 Beth Center 0-7-0 0-10-0 Section 3 (1A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Freedom 3 6-0-0 9-3-0 Mohawk 8 5-1-0 7-4-0 Eden Christian 13 2-4-0 4-4-0 South Side Beaver 14 2-4-0 5-6-0 Sewickley Academy 2-5-0 5-6-0 Riverside 2-5-0 3-7-0 Section 4 (1A) Team Conf.

Record Overall

Record Winchester Thurston 4 5-0-0 5-0-0 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 5 5-0-0 8-3-0 Aquinas Academy 10 3-3-0 6-4-0 15 of Bishop Canev 2-3-0 4-6-0 Ellis School 1-4-0 1-6-0 Carlynton 0-6-0 0-10-0









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).